BI to blacklist over 400 aliens for being petitioned by fake companies

AT LEAST 400 foreign nationals are set to be blacklisted after having been found to be petitioned by fake companies while four immigration lawyers are also under investigation in relation to the modus.

This was announced by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who said that the move is part of the agency’s campaign to remove illegal aliens in the country, particularly those who use fake documents to be able to obtain visas.

“We are after aliens who falsify or misuse documents,” said Tansingco. “Our drive against illegal aliens remain relentless, and we will continue to run after those who coddle such violators,” Tansingco said.

The action comes in the wake of three consecutive audit reports from their verification and compliance division (VCD) which revealed that a total of 459 aliens have been using fake companies in their application.

“These foreign nationals’ applications were processed using the services of accredited entities, authorized to apply in behalf of the foreign nationals. However, through our audits, we discovered that the companies that petitioned them are spurious,” the BI chief said.

He also noted that at least 79 accredited liaison officers face investigations by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for the racket.

Last week, the BI reported uncovering the modus, prompting a massive investigation on the purported scheme.

Tansingco said that the matter was immediately reported to the Department of Justice, which committed to assist in the investigation with the NBI.

According to Tansingco, the subject foreign nationals’ visas will be cancelled and those inside the country will be ordered to leave and blacklisted.

The audit follows after local law enforcement agencies conducted raids uncovering scam hubs and prostitution dens posing as legitimate companies.