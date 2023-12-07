BI to deport British man convicted of crimes against minors

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN overstaying Briton who has a record of convictions on sex offenses in the United Kingdom was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Briton as Peter Joseph Wheeler, 44, who was arrested last Saturday at his residence in a subdivision in Taytay, Rizal by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

In his report to Tansingco, Sy said that Wheeler will be deported for being an undesirable alien due to his record as a sex offender and for being an undocumented alien as his passport had already expired a year and a half ago.

Sy said the Briton is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

“I issued the mission order for his arrest after we received information that he is a convicted sex offender who pose a threat to our women and children,” the BI chief said, adding that the Briton was convicted in 2009 for making, possessing and distributing indecent photographs of children.

Consequently, said alien was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and required to enlist in the United Kingdom’s registry of sex offenders.

Wheeler was also declared as a sexual harm for life, thus making him a registrable sex offender in the UK for life.

“Sex offenders are not welcome in the Philippines. These individuals with a criminal past, convicted of crimes, especially those committed against children do not deserve the privilege to stay in the Philippines,” Tansingco said.