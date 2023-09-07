BI to implement lessened requirements set by CFO

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced the bureau’s readiness to implement the streamlined requirements set by the Commission on Filipinos overseas for departing Filipino tourists, saying his office is in close coordination with the CFO to address shared concerns.

“Our immigration officers have been briefed about the streamlined requirements, and are ready to implement the same,” he said.

A memorandum of agreement on the matter, he said, aims to provide a simplified and more efficient means of processing, collecting, verifying, and sharing information needed by both agencies through system interoperability and real-time data sharing.

In its recent advisory, the CFO stated that starting September 3, as part of their commitment to enhance the delivery of frontline services, Filipino fiancés, spouses, and other partners of foreign nationals holding tourist visas are no longer required to undergo the CFO Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP).

The CFO, however, clarified that the requirements for Filipinos departing with immigrant or with long-term permanent residence visas, fiancé, spouse or partner visas, J1 visa holders bound for the United States of America, and au pair visa holders bound for Europe remain, which requires them to secure the GCP prior to departure.

The BI, for its part, stated that they are ready to implement the said policy improvement and have cascaded the said advisory to all its immigration officers in all ports of entry and exit.