BI to modernize even more in 2024 – Tansingco

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to replace 25% of its manual operations to electronic gates in 2024 and expects that half of the bureau’s operations will be electronic by 2026.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the bureau is gearing up for more modernization projects for 2024, owing to expectation that the number of tourists will surge this year following the aggressive campaigns of the Department of Tourism.

Saying the agency is set to implement more projects to make international travel smooth and seamless, Tansingco added that BI is likewise set to expand its e-services to include other immigration services.

The BI chief takes pride that tourists can now extend their visas online, to attract more travelers to enjoy the different tourist destinations in the country.

Tansingco also announced that they are finalizing the requirements for a more seamless immigration processing for cruise tourists, which will attract more cruise ships to choose the Philippines as their destination.

He also expressed belief that the BI modernization law will finally be passed this year as the Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, the Senate President himself, expressed his support to the updated law.

Meanwhile, Tansingco thanked President Ferdinand ‘Bong-Bong’ Marcos, Jr. who, in his second State of the Nation address, reiterated the passing of the new law to boost nation-building.

The proposed modernization measures will authorize the BI to utilize its income to acquire advanced tools and technologies. This will enable the BI to operate more efficiently and effectively in fulfilling its vital role in national security.

The bill, which is being deliberated upon in Senate, is expected to update the 84-year-old Philippine immigration act of 1940.

“We thank the President and lawmakers for their support in this very urgent measure,” Tansingco said.