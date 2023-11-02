BI urges arriving Pinoys urged to use E-Gates

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Arriving Filipinos post-Undas are being encouraged to utilize the airport’s electronic gates by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the use of E-gates can help lessen processing time from the usual 45 seconds to as low as eight seconds.

The BI chief stated that upon approval of the BI’s budget, the buerau is planning to increase efficiency by adding more e-gates and to replace 50% of their manual operations by 2026.

Tansingco said that the BI is prioritizing automating all BI services, specially their operations at the airports.

Currently, a total of 21 e-gates are distributed in major international airports nationwide. Data shows that on the last day of October, a total of 32,045 passengers arrived, but only 5,210 utilized the e-gates.

“Departures significantly increased before Undas, and we project that arrivals will rise in the next few days after the long holiday,” said Tansingco.

The BI recorded a total of 32,352 departures on October 31 and sees that this could rise up to 35,000 in the next few days.