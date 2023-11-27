BI warns Pinoys vs trafficking amid conflict in Myanmar as four victims arrive in PH

416 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) is calling on Filipinos to exercise extreme caution in the face of the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, as four individuals who fell victim to illegal recruitment sought repatriation back to the Philippines.

BI chief Norman Tansingco said the victims, whose names are withheld for their protection, arrived in Manila from Yangon, Myanmar via a Thai Airways flight on November 21. All four passengers were assisted by officials from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

According to the accounts provided by the four passengers, they were unable to obtain proper working visas and OWWA registration during their time in Laukkai, Myanmar.

Tansingco disclosed that all four passengers initially left the country in the guise of being tourists but were later on recruited by their foreigner acquaintances to fly to Myanmar to work in different job positions. Two of the victims were recruited through a job posting on Facebook as Customer Service Representatives in Myanmar.

“Upon arriving, they were coerced into engaging in online scamming activities for an undisclosed Chinese company,” he said. “These individuals were subjected to physical abuse and poor working conditions,” Tansingco said, as he expressed deep concern over these incidents, stressing the importance of heightened vigilance during the present situation in Myanmar.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has classified Myanmar’s conflict to be at Crisis Alert Level 2, also known as the Restricted Phase. This means that only documented Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are allowed to travel to Myanmar, with stringent protocols and safeguards in place,” the BI chief said.

Tansingco further expressed his dismay towards illegal recruitment of Filipinos in times of crisis, saying: “illegal recruitment not only violates our laws but also undermines the rights and welfare of Filipino workers,” he said. “Aspiring OFWs are urged to verify the legitimacy of job offers, ensure proper documentation, and seek guidance from licensed recruitment agencies before applying abroad.”