Big update plan! of PARAVOX after FULL SENSE win Championship of PARAVOX GOLD RUSH TOURNAMENT [PGRT]

SEA Region Representative Flies to Japan

June 17, 2024 Thailand – PARAVOX announced the results of the PARAVOX Gold Rush Tournament for the Southeast Asia region, sending the champion team FULL SENSE to compete in the Grand Final round in Tokyo, Japan on July 31. They will be vying for the grand prize of 100 million yen.

The intense Group Stage and Playoff rounds for the Southeast Asia region were held on June 15 and 16, featuring top teams from the region such as FULL SENSE, ATTACK ALL AROUND, BLACKLIST ACADEMY, ALTER EGO E-SPORTS, AP.BREN, GEEK FAM, SEM9, BLEED ESPORTS, and many other teams that qualified through the Open Qualifiers.

In addition to the PARAVOX GOLD RUSH TOURNAMENT, which has a massive grand prize of 100 million yen, PARAVOX also announced plans to update the game with additional content to increase the excitement for the Grand Final round and for more players. In June and July, they will introduce new maps, new weapons, new characters, going all out before the upcoming Open Beta launch very soon.

The latest new map from PARAVOX is WATERFRONT. This map area will be filled with numerous obstacles. The height of the structures is at an appropriate level, and you can access and move to different locations by simply jumping. The four surrounding seas have a new gimmick where you may submerge underwater. Therefore, you must consider the risks and rewards when moving and positioning yourself. This new map will bring excitement and add challenges for PARAVOX competitors and players. Everyone can try out this new map now.

And there’s a special event for PARAVOX players to kick off the Ranking Season, starting from June 8 until the end of July with the PARAVOX FESTIVAL: RANKING RUSH SEA activity. The top 111 ranked players will have a chance to win a total prize pool of over $7,000 USD. The first player to reach NEO RANK will receive $1,000 USD, and the first 10 players to reach Master Rank will get $100 USD each. Players who reach Master Rank from 11th to 110th place will receive $50 USD each for free.

And besides the new content updates and events, PARAVOX is also preparing to organize new tournaments covering both amateur and professional levels in the future. You can follow the news and cheer for team FULL SENSE in the offline rounds at https://bit.ly/PARAVOX_FB . For those interested in joining the events or playing PARAVOX, it is free to download now at https://bit.ly/PARAVOX_PGRTSEAPR.

