Biggest collection of Pope Stamps by PHLPost now on exhibit

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) launched the Pope Stamps Exhibit featuring Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) Secretary General Kim Robert De Leon’s “Guinness Book of World Records” largest collection of Papal stamps.

The said stamps are now on display at Robinsons Manila level 3, lower food court area from April 29-May 04, 2024, in celebration of ithe 32nd Corporate Anniversary of PHLpost.

Postmaster General Luis Carlos said PHLPost commemorated its corporate anniversary with the passing of Republic Act 7354 on April 02, 1992, otherwise known as the Philippine Postal Service Act that paved the way for the corporatization of the Postal Service Office (PSO).

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest collection of stamps featuring Popes is 2,398, and was achieved by Kim Robert De Leon, a Filipino in Navotas, NCR, Philippines, on 22 February 2022.

“We Filipinos are proud of this achievement”, said Carlos, adding: “we thank the Robinson’s Group for supporting this event. The exhibit also honors Filipino Philatelic collectors who have been patronizing the services of the post office, particularly those valuable Philippine Postage Stamps which are considered priceless, being the country’s recorder of history and culture.”

It was during the pandemic that SecGen Kim increased his Pope Stamp Collections. He started his collection of stamps and covers upon discovering his Pope Francis First Day Cover which he bought from PHLPost shortly after the Papal Visit in 2015. As his collections grew, he got interested in a much larger collection which led him to try his collections to be certified by Guinness.

The stamps were counted on February 22, 2022, on the occasion of the Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter, the first Pope, at San Ildefonso Parish in Navotas City where he served as member of the Ministry of Lectors and Commentators. His other collection includes stamps featuring Scouts, which is also certified by Guinness, a collection featuring Christmas and the Madonna, among others.

During the program, SecGen Kim, in a Filipino scouting uniform, accepted the Philatelic frame from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost). He said, “it is an honor for me to be given this opportunity to recognize my work and for my fellow Filipinos to appreciate it which I hope would inspire others especially the youth to collect postage stamps”.

For PHLPost, Carlos said that excitement is now happening in the philatelic (stamps) world with the release of several innovative stamp designs and the soon to be released Philippine Postcards in collaboration with the Philippine’s Department of Tourism.

“The stamps we issued are now appealing and intended to capture not only to philatelists but also to the younger generations as well. We want to showcase the best of our country to the international tourism and local market”, he added, noting that in the digital age where communication is mostly virtual, PHLPost needs to innovate, connect and sell these miniature pieces of art in order to attract younger collectors.