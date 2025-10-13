Bill criminalizing ‘License for Rent’ scheme sought by Sen. Erwin Tulfo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A bill seeking to make the so-called “license for rent” scheme a criminal offense is now being sought by Acting Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Erwin, after such mode of operation surfaced during the past flood control scam probe hearings in the Senate.

In the proposed “License Integrity Act”, lending, borrowing and fraudulent use of licenses will be given a penalty of imprisonment of not less than three years to not more than 12 years and/or a fine of not less than P300,000 but not more than P3,000,000.

Tulfo said the said measure will cover not only the contractors’ license in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) but also the customs brokers in Bureau of Customs (BOC) and environmental licenses in Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will be covered.

“These privileges have often been misused and abused. A disturbing practice has emerged where grantees lend, lease, sell, or otherwise allow third parties to unlawfully use their licenses, while others fraudulently obtain or misrepresent such privileges to cloak illegitimate transactions under the guise of legality,” Tulfo said.

Also under the proposed bill, public officials who will issue licenses to unqualified or conflicted applicants will also be penalized with administratively and criminally.

“This affirms the nature of licenses and permits as personal, non-transferable privileges subject to the continuing oversight of the State,” the lawmaker stated.

Tulfo stressed that the ultimate goal of this measure is to restore the integrity of government-issued licenses and permits, strengthen accountability, prevent abuses that undermine governance and ensure that the license privileges serve only their lawful and intended purposes.