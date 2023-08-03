BIR conducts Championship Round of the “Search for the Philippines’ Brightest Buwis Masters” of 2023

416 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of the 119th founding anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the highly-anticipated Championship Round of the “Search for the Philippines’ Brightest Buwis Masters (PBBM)” of 2023 was conducted on July 28, 2023 at the BIR National Training Center Auditorium.

After a rigorous competition that started nationwide on June 26, 2023 among 1,190 college students, twenty-two (22) Regional Champions (representing the 22 Regional Offices of the BIR) battled it out during the 2-hour Elimination Round (written examination) held in the morning of July 28. Based on the Scores of the Finalists, the Top 15 with the Highest Scores were determined, who proceeded to compete in the Final Round held in the afternoon of the same day. After a grueling 2-hour Tax Quiz comprised of 10 Easy, 10 Average and 10 Difficult questions (covering the Tax Code provisions on Income Tax, Value-Added Tax and Percentage Tax, including the BIR’s registration requirements), the three (3) Grand Winners of the Search for PBBM of 2023 were finally determined.

Emerging as the Grand Champion was Wayne Joseph B. Vertulfo of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa. He represented Revenue Region (RR) No. 8B-South NCR. He was followed by Mario Josua R. Liberato (1st Runner-up) of the University of Caloocan City – North, representing RR No. 5-Caloocan City, and Ryan Christopher M. Calaunan (2nd Runner-up) of the University of San Jose – Recoletos, representing RR No. 13-Cebu City. All the 3 Grand Winners are BS Accountancy students.

The 3 Grand Winners and their respective school received Plaques of Recognition, which were awarded to them by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. and the Deputy Commissioners. Ceremonial checks for the cash prizes amounting to P 15,000.00 (Grand Champion), P 10,000.00 (1st Runner-up) and P 5,000.00 (2nd Runner-up) were also awarded to the winners.

“If I had my wish, all of you would consider careers in the revenue service, because there is always room in the Bureau for well-informed, hardworking and dedicated men and women such as yourselves. Whatever you decide for your future careers, whether in the private sector or in public service, I hope that you will be steadfast and tireless in seeking ways to be of service to your communities and to our fellow Filipinos. That way, you will be the “Brightest Masters” not only in taxation, but more importantly, in the journey of life”, said Commissioner Lumagui.

“In my eyes, all of you are Champions. You are a credit to your schools and your families, and in you I see the assurance that the future of the Philippines will continue to be one of hope, peace and prosperity” the Commissioner further said.

The conduct of the Search for PBBM of 2023 was organized by the Bureau’s Client Support Service as part of the BIR’s Taxpayer Awareness Program.

The Championship Round was broadcasted live via Zoom to all BIR offices nationwide and via Facebook Live. It was also covered by CNN Philippines, GMA 7 and PTV 4.