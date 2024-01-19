Lumagui: BIR Conducts Nationwide Tax Compliance Verification Drive to Help Educate Taxpayers and to Improve Taxpayer Information Awareness

499 SHARES Share Tweet

In a historic move towards bolstering taxpayer awareness and cultivating a culture of compliance, Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is set to lead a Nationwide Tax Compliance Verification Drive (TCVD) on January 18 to 19, 2024. This two-day initiative will witness active participation from all Revenue Regions and Revenue District Offices nationwide. BIR officers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be deployed to the streets and visit establishments and offices for the purpose of educating taxpayers with regard to their tax obligations.

“Our 2024 mission is centered on excellent taxpayer service. This nationwide TCVD is about having a conversation with taxpayers in order to improve their understanding of BIR requirements. This TCVD is a pivotal step in achieving the goal of excellent taxpayer service by incorporating a grassroots approach. We are taking the technical concept of taxation to the doors of ordinary Filipinos, while communicating through a layman’s point of view,” Commissioner Lumagui emphasized in anticipation of the nationwide drive.

The TCVD, conducted on a massive scale, is aimed at advising taxpayers on better compliance with existing tax laws, rules, and regulations. Commissioner Lumagui emphasized that this activity goes beyond the usual tax mapping efforts undertaken by the BIR, with the primary goal of assisting taxpayers in fulfilling their obligations to the government.

The TCVD will see the active involvement of BIR examiners, who will guide taxpayers during compliance verification checks. The scope of this comprehensive enforcement activity is vast, covering a substantial number of business establishments. Each establishment will be visited, reinforcing the BIR’s commitment to engaging directly with taxpayers and ensuring they are well-informed about their tax obligations.

“Taxation is for everyone. It was not meant to be understood only by a few people. Para po ito sa lahat ng tao. Maasahan niyo po na ang BIR ay kaakibat niyo sa pagintindi ng konseptong ito,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Commissioner Lumagui encourages open communication between taxpayers and the government, underscoring the significance of the TCVD in the BIR’s broader mission to promote tax awareness and education. By actively engaging with businesses and individuals, the BIR aims to create an environment conducive to voluntary compliance, thereby contributing to the nation’s overall economic development.