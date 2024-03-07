Lumagui: BIR continues to support affordable medicine, exempts from Value-Added Tax 20 additional medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness

554 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. issued last March 5, 2024 Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 34-2024 exempting from VAT certain medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness. The circular was made in relation to the letter from the Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health, an updated list of VAT-Exempt Products under Republic Act No. 10963 and 11534.

“The VAT exemption of these medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness is a step towards a healthier country. The BIR shares the noble intention behind more affordable medicines for the public,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Inclusion

A. Medicines for Cancer

Generic Name Dosage Strength Dosage Form Sonidegib (as phosphate) 200 mg Capsule Pemetrexed (as disodium heptahydrate) 100 mg Lyophilized Powder for IV Infusion Asciminib (as hydrochloride) 20 mg Film-Coated Tablet Asciminib (as hydrochloride) 40 mg Film-Coated Tablet Palbociclib 75 mg Film-Coated Tablet Palbociclib 100 mg Film-Coated Tablet Palbociclib 125 mg Film-Coated Tablet Pemetrexed (as disodium hemipentahydrate) 100 mg Powder for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (I.V.) Pemetrexed (as disodium hemipentahydrate) 10 mg/mL (500 mg/50mL) Solution for Injection (IV Infusion) Cabazitaxel 60 mg/1.5 mL Concentrate for Solution for Injection (I.V.) Entrectinib 100 mg Capsule Entrectinib 200 mg Capsule

B. Medicines for Hypertension

Generic Name Dosage Strength Dosage Form Losartan Potassium + Amlodipine (as besilate) 100 mg/10 mg Film-Coated Tablet Losartan Potassium + Amlodipine (as besilate) 100 mg/5 mg Film-Coated Tablet Irbesartan + Amlodipine (as Besilate) 300 mg/5 mg Film-Coated Tablet Irbesartan + Amlodipine (as Besilate) 300 mg/10 mg Film-Coated Tablet

C. Medicines for Mental Illness

Generic Name Dosage Strength Dosage Form Cariprazine (as hydrochloride) 1.5 mg Capsule Cariprazine (as hydrochloride) 3 mg Capsule Cariprazine (as hydrochloride) 4.5 mg Capsule Cariprazine (as hydrochloride) 6 mg Capsule

This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines under Section 109(AA) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by the TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.

​Part of Commissioner Lumagui’s thrust for Excellent Taxpayer Service this 2024 is to provide real time updates to Filipinos, in relation to matters of taxation, including that of VAT exemption of certain medicines. The BIR is shifting from a collection goal-oriented culture, to a more service-oriented one.

“Mas murang gamot para sa lahat ang handog ng Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas. Maaasahan po ng ating mga kababayan ang tulong ng BIR upang maibsan ang kanilang gastos para sa kinakailangan nilang gamot. Patuloy po ang pagtulong ng BIR sa ating mga mahihirap na kababayan,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.