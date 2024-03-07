Lumagui: BIR continues to support affordable medicine, exempts from Value-Added Tax 20 additional medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. issued last March 5, 2024 Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 34-2024 exempting from VAT certain medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness. The circular was made in relation to the letter from the Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health, an updated list of VAT-Exempt Products under Republic Act No. 10963 and 11534.
“The VAT exemption of these medicines for Cancer, Hypertension, and Mental Illness is a step towards a healthier country. The BIR shares the noble intention behind more affordable medicines for the public,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.
Inclusion
A. Medicines for Cancer
Generic Name
Dosage Strength
Dosage Form
Sonidegib (as phosphate)
200 mg
Capsule
Pemetrexed (as disodium heptahydrate)
100 mg
Lyophilized Powder for IV Infusion
Asciminib (as hydrochloride)
20 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Asciminib (as hydrochloride)
40 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Palbociclib
75 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Palbociclib
100 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Palbociclib
125 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Pemetrexed (as disodium hemipentahydrate)
100 mg
Powder for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (I.V.)
Pemetrexed (as disodium hemipentahydrate)
10 mg/mL (500 mg/50mL)
Solution for Injection (IV Infusion)
Cabazitaxel
60 mg/1.5 mL
Concentrate for Solution for Injection (I.V.)
Entrectinib
100 mg
Capsule
Entrectinib
200 mg
Capsule
B. Medicines for Hypertension
Generic Name
Dosage Strength
Dosage Form
Losartan Potassium + Amlodipine (as besilate)
100 mg/10 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Losartan Potassium + Amlodipine (as besilate)
100 mg/5 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Irbesartan + Amlodipine (as Besilate)
300 mg/5 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
Irbesartan + Amlodipine (as Besilate)
300 mg/10 mg
Film-Coated Tablet
C. Medicines for Mental Illness
Generic Name
Dosage Strength
Dosage Form
Cariprazine
(as hydrochloride)
1.5 mg
Capsule
Cariprazine
(as hydrochloride)
3 mg
Capsule
Cariprazine
(as hydrochloride)
4.5 mg
Capsule
Cariprazine
(as hydrochloride)
6 mg
Capsule
This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines under Section 109(AA) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by the TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.
Part of Commissioner Lumagui’s thrust for Excellent Taxpayer Service this 2024 is to provide real time updates to Filipinos, in relation to matters of taxation, including that of VAT exemption of certain medicines. The BIR is shifting from a collection goal-oriented culture, to a more service-oriented one.
“Mas murang gamot para sa lahat ang handog ng Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas. Maaasahan po ng ating mga kababayan ang tulong ng BIR upang maibsan ang kanilang gastos para sa kinakailangan nilang gamot. Patuloy po ang pagtulong ng BIR sa ating mga mahihirap na kababayan,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.