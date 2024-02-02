Lumagui: BIR files criminal case against cosmetic company with P1.6B total tax liability under its Run After Fake Transactions Task Force

582 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., filed a criminal case under the Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) Task Force with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on February 1, 2024. The said criminal complaint was against a known cosmetic brand, Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. that used receipts from several ghost companies. After a thorough investigation, the task force discovered approximately P1.6 Billion in total tax liability.

“The RAFT taskforce will prioritize big fishes, big companies that use syndicates as a means of evading their taxes. This company has P1.6B in total tax liability. This year, we are continuously filing criminal cases against these perpetrators and we will not cease in our all-out-war against the syndicate until we totally eradicate this tax-evasion scheme,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Ever Bilena with its responsible corporate officers and Certified Public Accountants have violated Section 254 – Tax Evasion, Section 255 – Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Information in the Income Tax Return and Value-Added Tax (VAT) Returns, Section 267 – Perjury and Section 257 – Making False Records or Report under the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.

This RAFT Program is in line with one of the pillars of Commissioner Lumagui’s Administration, that is the Fearless and Aggressive Enforcement Activities.