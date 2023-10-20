BIR launches Taxpayer Registration-Related Application Portal

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the leadership of Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., has developed a Taxpayer Registration-Related Application (TRRA) Portal to provide taxpayers with another alternative option to submit their registration-related applications electronically at the BIR Revenue District Offices (RDOs).

The TRRA Portal was launched on October 16, 2023 and it covers the following registration-related transactions:

Application for TIN under E.O 98 and ONETT;

Registration of OFW and Non-Resident Citizens;

Application for Authority to Print;

Updating of Email Address using Application Sheet Form S1905;

Transfer of Registration of Employees and Other Non-Business Taxpayers; and

Updating of Maiden Name (for married female).

To familiarize taxpayers with the features of the TRRA Portal, the BIR conducted FREE webinars, titled “Taxpayer’s Briefing on BIR Registration” on October 11 and October 12, 2023 (1:00 PM) via Zoom and Facebook Live.

During the webinar, the participants were informed about the features of the TRRA Portal and how they can access it. In addition, various registration options available in the BIR were also discussed, which are all aimed to make tax compliance easier for taxpayers.

“With the rollout of the Taxpayer Registration-Related Application Portal, we hope that taxpayers’ compliance with the BIR’s registration requirements will be greatly enhanced”, said Commissioner Lumagui.