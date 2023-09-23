BIR maintains 100% Compliance and Resolution Rates on Complaints Handling

277 SHARES Share Tweet

For seven (7) consecutive months this year, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the leadership of Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., has achieved 100% Resolution and 100% Compliance Rates in Complaints Handling. This is based on the report from the Office of the President’s 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center (8888 CCC).

From January 1 to July 31, 2023, the BIR has received a total of eight hundred forty-two (842) citizens’ concerns, which were acted upon/resolved and closed within the 72-hour compliance period.

Said remarkable accomplishments translate to a Compliance Rate of 100% on the prescribed 72-hour compliance period and 100% Resolution Rate on all referred concerns within said period.

The Office of the President’s 8888 CCC, thru its Head, Director Bernadette B. Casinabe, has expressed its appreciation to the BIR for its cooperation in ensuring that all citizens’ concerns lodged in the 8888 CCC are acted upon and resolved immediately.

“Achieving 100% Compliance and Resolution Rates within the prescribed 72-hour window is a testament of the BIR’s commitment to providing swift and responsive solutions to the concerns of taxpayers”, said Commissioner Lumagui.

“I pin my hopes on our revenuers and call on them to remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding our responsibilities and serving the best interests of the Filipino people. As the agency continues to strive for excellence, we are poised to set new standards for efficient public service and responsiveness”, the Commissioner further said.