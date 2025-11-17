BIR opens new chapter in leadership with the appointment of Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has welcomed its new Commissioner, Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, following his appointment by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on November 13, 2025.

“I am deeply honored and profoundly grateful, for the trust and confidence the President has placed in me. It is a privilege to be called to serve our country in this capacity, and a solemn responsibility I accept with humility, dedication, and resolve to do right for our country,” he said in his speech at the turnover ceremony on November 17, 2025.

Commissioner Mendoza succeeds former Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., who concluded a transformative and high-performing tenure marked by strengthened enforcement, digital modernization, and consistent revenue growth. He brings to the Bureau extensive government experience, sharp legal expertise, and a strong track record of revenue stewardship.

Leading the government’s chief revenue agency, the Commissioner reminded the men and women of the BIR to conduct their duties with integrity and transparency in order to foster trust and compliance in the tax system.

“When people walk into our offices and experience clarity, courtesy, and consistency, their trust in us grows. And when trust grows, compliance follows naturally. This is how we change the narrative, not through slogans, but through service. Sapagkat ang mga nag-aambag ng buwis para sa bayan ang mga tunay na VIP sa ating ahensya,” he said.

The Commissioner urged revenuers to prepare for the urgent and non-negotiable task ahead: maximize revenues and close the gap between actual collections and the revenue target.

In addition, the Commissioner is also gearing up to expand the BIR’s efforts to advance digitalization and streamline processes, making taxation more responsive to taxpayers’ needs.

Prior to his appointment, the Commissioner served as Finance Undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group (ROG), where he oversaw the nationwide operations of both the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Known for his commitment to integrity and innovation, Mendoza has long been at the forefront of reforms that safeguard the country’s revenue system and ensure fair and efficient tax and customs administration.

During his term in the DOF, Commissioner Mendoza led the landmark BRAVE campaign, which stands for Border Security Enhancement, Revenue Collection and Revenue-Base Protection, Adaptive Regulations and Compliance Monitoring, Vigilant Enforcement Operations and Vigorous Intelligence Gathering, and Effective Engagement with Stakeholders and Inter-Agency Cooperation.

It is a comprehensive strategy to curb smuggling and illicit trade by utilizing digital tools and data-driven monitoring to strengthen border security and protect government revenue.

In 2024, the DOF achieved its highest revenue performance in 27 years, reaching PHP 4.42 trillion, equivalent to 16.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)—a feat that demonstrated his ability to drive nationwide fiscal reforms.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to our Finance Secretary, Sec. Ralph Recto, for his support and guidance since my first day at the DOF. Working with you, Sir, for the past two years has been nothing short of a masterclass in fiscal policy, leadership, discipline, and courage,” Commissioner Mendoza said.

Commissioner Mendoza was a top-performing legal scholar, placing third in the 2004 Philippine Bar Examination. He also served as District Collector of the Port of Cebu from 2019 to 2022, where his term was marked by record-breaking collections, improved trade facilitation, and strong enforcement against smuggling.

With his proven leadership, legal expertise, and deep understanding of national revenue operations, the Bureau is poised to continue its upward trajectory towards transparency, efficiency, and good governance in tax administration.

The BIR family joins the nation in congratulating Commissioner Mendoza as he leads the Bureau towards a more modern, accountable, and service-oriented future.