BIR recognized by the CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan on complaints handling

In recognition of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) continuous efforts to improve its delivery of frontline services, the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC’s) Contact Center ng Bayan (CCB) has bestowed a Certificate of Recognition to the Bureau during a virtual awarding ceremony held on September 27, 2023.

Said recognition commends the BIR as a “stalwart partner of the CCB in harnessing customer experience for continuous improvement of public assistance programs, and for achieving one of the highest complaints resolution rate in FY 2022” (Top 7 among all government agencies).

The awarding was done during the Partner Recognition Program (PRP) organized by the CSC’s CCB which highlighted the innovative strategies and best practices employed by the CCB’s partner agencies with the aim of inspiring government workers to deliver excellent public service. During the program, officials and representatives from the recognized agencies shared their initiatives on complaints handling, emphasizing data-driven decision-making and accountability through the utilization of information and feedback derived from the CCB reports.

The BIR’s remarkable achievement is a result of its consistent maintenance of 100% resolution rate on complaints handling, making the Bureau a model of efficiency and effectiveness in addressing public concerns.

“This recognition reflects the BIR’s unwavering commitment to deliver transparent, efficient, and accountable public service. It is a source of inspiration for us in the government striving to enhance the quality of our service and responsiveness to the needs of the public we serve. With this, the BIR expresses its utmost gratitude to the Civil Service Commission’s Contact Center ng Bayan for this much appreciated recognition, and promises to remain committed to continuously improving our public assistance programs and services to taxpayers”, said Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr.

Other agencies recognized by the CSC’s CCB for their commitment to enhancing public service include the Social Security System, Department of Foreign Affairs, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Statistics Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine National Police, Department of Education, Land Transportation Office, and the Land Registration Authority.