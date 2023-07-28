BIR refutes deceptive job postings circulating in social media

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) clarifies and denounces misleading job postings that had been circulating in various social media platforms, particularly Facebook and TikTok. The post falsely claims to offer exorbitant monthly salaries, even to High School Graduates, and implies that the job openings are affiliated with the BIR.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. would like to clarify that the BIR did not initiate, create, nor authorize such job postings, and that they are purely deceptive and fraudulent.

In light of this incident, the Bureau encourages the public to be vigilant and cautious when considering job postings in social media or other platforms, and to always verify the information from official sources to avoid falling victim to scams or deceptive practices.

“The BIR is committed to providing equal and fair opportunities to all job applicants in accordance with the government’s principles of transparency and integrity; hence, this matter is taken seriously because it misleads job seekers. We assure the public that we are actively investigating the source of these misleading posts to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. We thank the public for their continued support and cooperation in combating misinformation and ensuring a secure and credible job application process”, said Commissioner Lumagui, Jr.

All individuals seeking employment opportunities with the BIR are urged to rely only on the Bureau’s official channels of information. The complete and legitimate list of job vacancies, along with their respective requirements, can be found on the BIR Website at https://www.bir.gov.ph/index.php/vacant-positions.html and/or BIR Official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/birgovph.