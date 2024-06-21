582 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the issuance of Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 7-2024 prescribing the amendments in the registration procedures and invoicing requirements brought about by the passage of the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Act, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the leadership of Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., amended the Transitory Provisions of the said regulations to provide relief to taxpayers in complying with the new invoicing requirements.

Below are the highlights of the amendments in the said Transitory Provisions provided under RR No. 11-2024 issued by the BIR on June 13, 2024:

Removal of Deadline on the Use of Unused Official Receipts Converted to Invoice Taxpayers may convert and use their remaining Official Receipts as Invoice and convert the Billing Statement/Statement of Account/Statement of Charges into Billing Invoice UNTIL THEY ARE FULLY CONSUMED. Extension of Deadline for Submission of Inventory Report The submission of the Inventory Report on Unused Official Receipts /Billing Statement/Statement of Account/Statement of Charges Converted into Invoice/Billing Invoice has been extended until JULY 31, 2024. Extension of Deadline for Enhancement of System or CAS/CBA with Accounting Record The reconfiguration and system enhancement of Computerized Accounting System (CAS)/Computerized Books of Account (CBA) with Accounting Record (AR) adjustments has been extended until DECEMBER 31, 2024. Any extension must be approved by the concerned Regional Director or Assistant Commissioner of the Large Taxpayers Service (LTS), which shall not be longer than six (6) months from December 31, 2024 . Submission of Notice on Renaming of Official Receipt by CRM/POS/CAS/CBA with AR The Notice on Renaming of Official Receipt by Cash Register Machine (CRM)/Point of Sale (POS)/CAS/CBA with AR shall be submitted to the concerned Revenue District Office/Large Taxpayers office within thirty (30) days from completion of reconfiguration/enhancement of the sales machine/software or on DECEMBER 31, 2024 , whichever comes first.

“By removing the deadlines on the conversion and use of Official Receipts as well as extending the deadlines on the implementation of the new invoicing provisions under the EOPT Act, we want to make it easier for our taxpayers to comply fully with the various requirements of the law”, said Commissioner Lumagui.