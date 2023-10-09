BIR retains perfect Compliance and Resolution Rates in Complaints Handling

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Under the leadership of Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has maintained the highest rating in Compliance and Resolution Rates in Complaints Handling for eight consecutive months this year. This is based on the report from the Office of the President’s 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center (8888 CCC).

From January 1 to August 31, 2023, the BIR has received a total of nine hundred sixty-two (962) citizens’ concerns, all of which were promptly addressed, resolved, and closed within the prescribed 72-hour compliance period.

Said outstanding achievements signify a Compliance Rate of 100% in meeting the 72-hour compliance deadline and 100 % Resolution Rate for all referred concerns within said period.

The Head of the Office of the President’s 8888 CCC, Director Bernadette B. Casinabe, extended her appreciation to the BIR for its continuous cooperation in promptly addressing and resolving all citizens’ concerns reported through the 8888 CCC.

Commissioner Lumagui remarked, “Consistently achieving 100% Compliance and Resolution Rates within the 72-hour prescribed period is a testament to the BIR’s commitment to delivering swift and effective solutions to the concerns of taxpayers.”