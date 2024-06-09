BJMPR0-X and City Jails Collaborate for Environmental Advocacy

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – In a concerted effort to uphold environmental stewardship and community engagement, the Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory (CDOCJ-MD) alongside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Regional Office-X, Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Female Dormitory, and El Salvador City Jail joined forces for a momentous initiative.

In commemoration of the 13th BJMP Community Relations Service Month, World Ocean Day, and National Environmental Month, the collaborative effort spearheaded a Simultaneous Clean-up Drive and Mangrove Planting at Barangay Molugan, El Salvador City. The event also marks a vital component of the ongoing implementation of the Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas Program.

Under the guidance of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, City Jail Warden, and JCSUPT CESAR M LANGAWIN, Regional Director of the Jail Bureau, personnel from various units participated fervently. Additionally, CDOCJ-FD, led by JINSP LYN M BERNIL, and El Salvador City Jail, under JSINSP GLENN L TINAAN, contributed significantly to the success of the initiative.

The primary objective of the clean-up drive was to address the pervasive issue of plastics, known for their extended decomposition period and detrimental impact on marine ecosystems. Simultaneously, the Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory conducted mangrove tree maintenance & protection activity and a Feeding Program, furthering their commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare.

This collaborative endeavor underscores the unwavering dedication of the Cagayan de Oro City Jail and BJMP to serve not only as custodians of justice but also as champions of environmental preservation and community upliftment.