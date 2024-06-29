BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD Commemorates the Jail Bureau’s 33rd Anniversary with Simultaneous Tree Planting Event

360 SHARES Share Tweet

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office (BJMPRO) – X, Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory (CDOCJ-MD) led by City Jail Warden JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, conducted a remarkable Simultaneous Tree Planting event to celebrate the 33rd BJMP anniversary. The initiative, held at Barangay Baikingon, Cagayan de Oro City, witnessed the successful planting of one hundred (100) bamboo seedlings and highlighted the bureau’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

In collaboration with the Local Government Unit and the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (LGU-CLENRO), the CDOCJMD team planted bamboo seedlings graciously provided by the Local Government of Cagayan de Oro City. This significant event took place in an area under the adoptive care of BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD. Ms. Adela Yana, the area’s caretaker, represented the tract of land covered by an existing memorandum of agreement.

By organizing this tree planting initiative, BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD not only showcased its dedication to preserving the environment but also emphasized the importance of partnerships with local authorities and agencies. This event reflects the proactive approach of the bureau in promoting sustainable practices within the community and aligning with broader environmental conservation objectives. The initiative resonates profoundly, inspiring a greener and more sustainable future for the region.

The Simultaneous Tree Planting event held by BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD signifies the bureau’s unwavering dedication to environmental preservation. With initiatives like these, they continue to inspire and encourage others to take active steps towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly society.