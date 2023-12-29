Black Nazarene to be enclosed in glass case during ‘Traslacion’

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Black Nazarene will be in an enclosed glass case during the slated 2024 ‘Traslacion’ in an effort to protect it and give the devotees a better glimpse of the miraculous icon while it is being paraded in the designated routes.

This was announced by the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of the Black Nazarene authorities, who said tdhat the theme of the ‘Nazareno 2024’ celebration would be, “Ibig naming makita si Hesus” which was lifted from the gospel of St. John.

Following this is the announcement of the actitvities that have been lined up in connection with the said event.

It was learned that the activities will begin on with a mass on December 30 ,2023 at 11:30 p.m. and a thanksgiving procession around Quiapo.

From December 31 ,2023 to January 8,2024, a ‘misa nobenaryo’ will be held where all masses will be said in preparation of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Said masses may be heard via Radio Veritas 846AM.

A barangay visitation around the Quiapo Church will also be held from January 1 to 6 while from Januasry 3 to 4, a procession and blessing of replicas will be held at 1:30 p.m.

On January 6 at 6 p.m., a mass will be said for the volunteers of the ‘Nazareno 2024’ to be followed by the opening of the traditional ‘Pahalik’ at 7 p.m. which will last until January 8 at the Quirino Grandstand.

It was learned that a prayer for ‘Takipsilim’ will also be held at 5:30 p.m. which will be followed by a vigil and a program at 6 p.m.

Fiesta masses will also begin January 8 from 3 p.m. up to 11 p.m. while on the midnight of January 9, the ‘Misa Mayor’ will be held at the Quirino Grandstand to be led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and to be followed by the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene back to the Minor Basilica in Quiapo.

After that, the fiesta masses in Quiapo Church will continue from 12 midnight to 11 p.m. for a total of 33 masses which will be said in celebration of the Feast of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno.