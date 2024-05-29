Blacklisted Malaysian intercepted at NAIA

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A Malaysian national who attempted to leave the country on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City and who is said to be in the blacklist of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) was intercepted at the NAIA while attempting to depart the country.

Chong Wei Keong, 38, was intercepted at the immigration departure area of the NAIA terminal 1 as he was about to board a Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Malaysian was apprehended after informants tipped the bureau about his impending departure from the country.

BI records show that Chong was blacklisted by the BI last year after he was denied entry by immigration officers for failure to establish his purpose in traveling to the Philippines as a result of which he was deemed as likely to become a public charge.

Too, he was reported to have previously overstayed in the Philippines for seven months but could not explain what he did during his long stay here.

Tansingco siad that the Malaysian is also considered a public charge which means he is a foreigner who is considered a burden to the Philippine government.

Investigation, however, revealed that Chong is an illegal entrant after arriving in the country earlier this year.

Chiong was immediately arrested by immigration officers and supervisors after confirming his identity and records and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation.