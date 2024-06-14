Blinded by POGO, money and China

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Laugh you head off, China.

Look how funny (or dumb) things can get when one gets blinded by money. And look how funny and blind some of our officials appear to be because of money, with all the enticement, deceitfulness and destructiveness that go with POGO and gambling. “Paradise fruit.” This is the problem with PAGCOR and our economists and technocrats who got used to looking just at the money side.

It’s 9:15 am. As I write this piece, the car tire store called me right at this very moment (which changed the course of my thoughts) and said, “Sir, the tire brand you are looking for is already available but if you will not come anytime after we talk, I will give the set of tires to other possible buyers.” “No sir, you can’t do that because we have a prior unwritten contract,” I reasoned out. “Ok, if I will not come until 11 this morning, you can sell it to others,” further I told him.

He responded, “You know, in business, it’s always about money. It’s first come first served.” My retort, “You’re wrong sir, in business there is also such a thing as honor or goodwill and it is certainly far above than money. I too am a businessman but I’ve been doing business (already for 39 years) beyond money or profit.” The store owner agreed/consented.

Dear government officials: There is more to governing a nation (and progress) than money. Ban all POGOs in the country (legal and illegal) — now, as in NOW. Any action (and inaction) less and beyond this is insanity.

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness…” – 1 Timothy 6:10-12

“Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied…” – Ecclesiastes 5:10

Open your eyes.

[email protected]