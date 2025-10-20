Home>News>Events>Bloom of Youth: 8th Sine Kabataan recognizes young filmmakers
Events

Bloom of Youth: 8th Sine Kabataan recognizes young filmmakers

Journal Online1
Sine Kabataan
Sine Kabataan awards night host Gretchen Ho

The future of Philippine cinema shone brightly as the 8th Sine Kabataan Short Film Festival recently concluded its awards night at the Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Cinemas in Mandaluyong City.

Organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines as part of the Philippine Film Industry Month celebration, the festival championed the diverse voices and bold storytelling of young filmmakers aged 18 to 23 from across the country.

Emerging as the night’s biggest winner was the intimate family drama “When It Rained Malunggay Leaves,” which took home the Best Short Film, in addition to winning Best Screenplay for writer-director Cedrick Valenzuela and Best Editing for Vince Maliksi.

Sine Kabataan
(top right) When It Rained Malunggay Leaves team (top left) When It Rained Malunggay Leaves director Cedrick Valenzuela receives the Sine Kabataan Best Short Film Award with his team (bottom right) When It Rained Malunggay Leaves editor Vince Maliksi receives his Sine Kabataan Best Editing award from Full Post Asia President and CEO John Wong (bottom left) When It Rained Malunggay Leaves director Cedrick Valenzuela receives his Sine Kabataan Best Screenplay award from director Carlo Catu

The film follows a young woman (Gabby Padilla) who returns home for All Saints’ Day (Undas), forcing her to confront years of unspoken generational trauma and familial distance with her mother (Tanya Gomez).

Valenzuela, whose script evolved into a story of healing, used the malunggay as a nourishing symbol.

The night’s other big winner was the incisive Cebuano short film, “Sunog sa Sugbo” (Fire in Cebu), which secured the Special Jury Prize, Best Direction for Jon Owen Lepiten, and Best Cinematography for Kirk Bryant Nuñez.

Sine Kabataan
(top) Sunog sa Sugbo team (bottom left) Sunog sa Sugbo director Jon Owen Lepiten receives his Sine Kabataan Best Director award from FDCP Chair and CEO Jose Javier Reyes (bottom right) Sunog sa Sugbo director of photography Kirk Bryant Nuñez receives his Sine Kabataan Best Cinematography award from producer Danzen Katanyag with Sine Kabataan Best Director Owen Lepiten

The story centers on a teenage breadwinner (Elj Seth Tababa) who, after his own home is consumed by fire, is forced into the impossible choice of setting another slum ablaze for money and survival.

Michael Angelo Pogoy’s heartwarming film “Coding si Papa” was awarded the Special Mention. It tells the story of a nine-year-old boy (Zed Xyrus Martin) trying to earn money so his tricycle-driver father (Ariel Perino) can take a day off to watch him perform a poem written just for him.

Sine Kabataan
(top) Coding si Papa team (bottom left) Coding si Papa child actor Zed Xyrus Martin receives the Sine Kabataan Special Mention award (bottom right) Coding si Papa director Michael Angelo Pogoy receives his Sine Kabataan Special Mention award from screenwriter and director Jules Katanyag

Completing the Sine Kabataan finalists are “4 Better or 4 Worse” by RonJay Mendiola, “Blooming!” by Ronnie Ramos from Pangasinan, “City’s Laundry & Taxes” by Diana Galang from Laguna, “Due Date na ni Judith” by Kieth Earl Rebaño from Aklan, “Elephant Paths” by Joshua de Vera from Bulacan, “Sa Tumoy sa Walay Kahumanan” [After the (G)rain is Gone] by Von Jorge Actub from Davao de Oro, and the lone animated film “Signal Pending” by Lourchielle Hael from University of Makati.

Sine Kabataan
Elephant Paths actors Jansen Magpusao, Air Salazar, and Bon Andrew Lentejas

The ten finalist films were selected from over 200 concept submissions and received a production grant of 200,000 pesos each.

The Sine Kabataan Film Festival is part of the FDCP’s commitment to empowering emerging filmmakers from across the regions and providing a platform to showcase their fresh perspectives on uniquely youth-centered issues.

Sine Kabataan
FDCP Chair and CEO Jose Javier Reyes

FDCP Chair and CEO Jose Javier “Direk Joey” Reyes graced the event along with FDCP Education Head Rica Arevalo, Digital Dreams producer Danzen Santos-Katanyag, screenwriter and director Jules Katanyag, Full Post Asia President and CEO John Wong, and award-winning filmmaker Carlo Catu.

Broadcaster and TV personality Gretchen Ho hosted the awards night.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD Academy trains new batch of social workers on paralegal course

Journal Online
[caption id="attachment_55953" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Participants from local government units(LGUs) in the Central Visayas Region attend the Department of Social Welfare
Opinion

Francisco putting MPD stations to account a good move

Itchie G. Cabayan
A RECENT random inspection made by newly-installed Manila Police District (MPD) Director, PBGen. Leo Francisco resulted in the relief of
DSWD relief ops for Davao Oriental
Provincial

DSWD chief briefs inter-agency meeting on relief ops for quake-hit families in Davao Oriental

Journal Online
In less than 24 hours after the powerful twin earthquakes jolted Manay town in Davao Oriental, Department of Social Welfare
World

Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoons

VOCP
PARIS, Oct 17, 2020 (AFP) - A French teacher who had recently shown students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed was