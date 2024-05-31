Blue Archive adds fierce new students in continuation of spring event story

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

New Sonic Type Striker students Kikyou and Renge shake up the scene as they arrive in Blue Archive

The thrilling story of Hyakkaryouran Episode Chapter 1 continues as 13 new episodes are unveiled

Exciting rewards await in new Guide Task, “Hyakkiyako Lantern Festival Tour”

SEOUL – Popular anime-style RPG Blue Archive welcomes two hard-hitting new students, Kikyou and Renge, to the mobile game’s stacked cast of characters. With the addition of these must-have students also comes the second half of Blue Archive’s latest narrative, Main Story Vol. 5 Hyakkaryouran Episode Chapter 1 “Like the Flower That Wishes to Bloom,” and a Guide Task, “Hyakkiyako Lantern Festival Tour,” which grants several new enticing rewards.

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive features tactical combat and a unique lineup of characters as players take on the role of Sensei and recruit skilled students to tackle the threats looming over the academy city of Kivotos. With strategic gameplay and an ever-growing bunch of powerful students, Blue Archive players will enjoy heartfelt storylines filled with engaging combat and plentiful rewards.

Two formidable students packing brutal blows join the ranks:

Kikyou – Operations officer of the Hykkaryouran Resolution Council, Kikyou is a Sonic Type Striker who values logic and reason. Her EX Skill decreases her enemies’ DEF within a cross-shaped area for 30 seconds and then deals powerful damage proportional to her ATK.

Renge – As assault squad captain in the Hyakaryouran Resolution Council, Renge is devoted to her training in pursuit of justice and duty. She is a Sonic Type Striker who hits enemies with continuous burn damage within a fan-shaped area for 20 seconds, and also deals damage proportional to her ATK.

Players also can jump into 13 engaging new episodes of Main Story Vol. 5 Hyakkaryouran Episode Chapter 1 “Like the Flower That Wishes to Bloom,” as the second half of Blue Archive’s latest narrative arrives. In this story, Sensei encounters a new student amidst their search for Yukari, who mysteriously vanished in the first half of the narrative.

Additionally, the Guide Task “Hyakkiyako Lantern Festival Tour” is available to players until Tuesday, June 25 at 1:59 a.m. UTC. Completing daily tasks grants players various growth items and rewards, such as Renge’s Interactive Furniture “Antique Countertop,” Kikyou’s Interactive Furniture “Relaxation Chair,” and the event item, Charcoal Chicken Skewers. Users can collect 100 Charcoal Chicken Skewers and exchange them for a 10-Recruitment Ticket.

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store. For more information about Blue Archive, players can visit the official communities and the links below:

Further details and art assets can be found in the NEXON Global Pressroom.

