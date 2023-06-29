Blue Archive celebrates “New Year’s Aperitif One-and-Done Match” event story in new update

360 SHARES Share Tweet

NEXON Korea Corp. (CEO: Jung-Hun Lee) announced on Wednesday, June 28, an update for Blue Archive’s latest story event, “New Year’s Aperitif: One-and-Done Match,” developed by their subsidiary company Nexon Games (CEO: Yong-Hyun Park).

In this story, the Gourmet Research Society takes on unimaginable obstacles so they can enjoy delicious food. Players can join their fight against the major distribution company, Nyao Foods, in a cookoff to save Sparrow.

Two new students join the battlefield as well:

Haruna (New Year) – Haruna (New Year) is an Explosive-type Striker student from Gehenna Academy. When using her EX Skill: Gourmand’s Rage, she deals damage proportional to her ATK to up to five enemies in order. She also deals damage in a circle around her.

– Haruna (New Year) is an Explosive-type Striker student from Gehenna Academy. When using her EX Skill: Gourmand’s Rage, she deals damage proportional to her ATK to up to five enemies in order. She also deals damage in a circle around her. Fuuka (New Year) – Fuuka (New Year) is a Piercing-type Special student from the same academy. Her EX Skill, School Lunch Club’s Osechi, reduces the cost of EX skills for one ally by up to 50% while increasing their Crit DMG.

In addition to the story update, Mission 21 has been updated to include new missions where players can earn Pyroxenes by completing tasks, leveling up student skills and earning and using Credits. Nexon also released two new PVs on Blue Archive‘s official YouTube channel that features a different side of the Gourmet Research Society students, including Fuuka, Haruna, and Junko from the School Lunch Club as they welcome the new year.

In other news, Nexon announced on Wednesday, June 21 that the official global YouTube channel for Blue Archive has surpassed 100,000 subscribers. To commemorate the milestone, all users received one 10-Recruitment Ticket.

For more information about “New Year’s Aperitif One-and-Done Match” and Blue Archive, players can visit the official Blue Archive communities.

