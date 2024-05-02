Blue Archive collabs with esteemed anime series “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” in new event

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

Main characters Misaka Mikoto, Shokuhou Misaki and Saten Ruiko from popular fantasy anime “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” arrive in Blue Archive

Latest event story “A Certain Scientific Record of Youth” is live

Players can receive 600 bonus Pyroxenes and 3-star furniture from special login event

SEOUL – May 1, 2024 – Beloved tactical RPG Blue Archive is teaming up with popular anime series “A Certain Scientific Railgun T,” for an exhilarating collaboration and a brand-new event story. The new narrative, “A Certain Scientific Record of Youth,” unfolds as worlds collide with players meeting and recruiting the main characters of the manga-based show, Misaka Mikoto, Shokuhou Misaki and Saten Ruiko, and ultimately helping them return to their own world.

Featuring tactical combat and a charismatic bunch of characters, NEXON Korea Corp.’s Blue Archive has players taking on the role of Sensei as they rally a diverse group of students to fend off enigmatic threats looming over the academy city of Kivotos. As the story progresses, fresh faces will join the ranks for players to recruit, offering tactical gameplay and heartfelt storylines as the journey progresses.

In “A Certain Scientific Record of Youth,” Sensei’s break from Schale, the organization where he works, is interrupted as he hears students from another world, including Misaka Mikoto and Shokuhou Misaki, have fainted in the Ruins within Kivotos, Blue Archive’s Academy City. Taking matters into his own hands, Sensei cuts his vacation short to help return these mysterious characters back to their original universe of “A Certain Scientific Railgun T.” Upon completing the first episode, “Behind Road 73,” players can obtain Saten Ruiko, whose exquisite intuition aids in problem solving and finding crucial clues.

Misaka Mikoto and Shokuhou Misaki, hailing from the “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” anime, can also be recruited, and each pack powerful abilities:

Misaka Mikoto – As one of the strongest “espers” in the original Japanese show, Misaka Mikoto uses her supernatural powers to freely control electricity. In Blue Archive, she is a Piercing-type Striker whose EX Skill allows her to deal brutal damage in a straight line proportional to her ATK.

As one of the strongest “espers” in the original Japanese show, Misaka Mikoto uses her supernatural powers to freely control electricity. In Blue Archive, she is a Piercing-type Striker whose EX Skill allows her to deal brutal damage in a straight line proportional to her ATK. Shokuhou Misaki – In her original anime universe, Shokuhou Misaki packs psychic abilities that allow her to control the minds of others. Here in the Blue Archive universe, she is an Explosive-type Striker with an EX Skill that deals damage proportional to her ATK. She also inflicts confusion to target enemies for up to seven seconds, as well as an additional two enemies closest to the main target in a circular area.

Adding to the excitement of the “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” collaboration, Nexon is also holding a celebratory event until 1:59 a.m. UTC on Tuesday, May 14 where players can log in to claim 100 Pyroxenes every day and claim the 3-star furniture, “Momo Friends Merch Kiosk” on the seventh day.

Further details and art assets can be found in the NEXON Global Pressroom.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.