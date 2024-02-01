Blue Archive heads to the tropics in latest event story; Three new students added

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

New characters are introduced, including Ui (Swimsuit), Hinata (Swimsuit) and Koharu (Swimsuit)

Event story follows the Trinity General School students as they investigate ancient ruins on an uninhabited island

Players can participate in a Free Recruitment x100 event to recruit new students and optimize their teams for tactical, strategic combat

New Precision Recruitment tutorial helps new players settle in

SEOUL – A trio of new students Ui (Swimsuit), Hinata (Swimsuit) and Koharu (Swimsuit) have washed ashore on the beaches of popular mobile RPG Blue Archive for the event story “Trinity Extracurriculars: In Search of Hidden Ruins Event Story.” In this archaeological adventure, players step into the shoes of Sensei, who, along with the Trinity General School students Ui, Hinata and Koharu, has been stranded on a deserted island in search of ancient ruins.

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive is a whimsical, turn-based RPG that allows players to take on the role of Sensei, a teacher summoned to the academy city of Kivotos to resolve issues of the various students who inhabit it. A new version of Blue Archive arrives every few weeks, complete with new characters, missions, and events. During event and main story updates, players will meet unique students from numerous academies and help guide them toward success. Strategic combat is at the heart of Blue Archive’s quirky exterior, as players will face off against challenging enemy forces and team up with the captivating ensemble of characters met along the way.

Trinity General School Students

As the adventure of “Trinity Extracurriculars” kicks off, three new students arrive to guide players through the journey:

Ui (Swimsuit) – A force to be reckoned with in an adorable summer ensemble, Ui (Swimsuit) is a Piercing-type Striker who wields a sniper rifle and an EX Skill that moves her allies to her position, imbuing them with Piercing Effectiveness.

– A force to be reckoned with in an adorable summer ensemble, Ui (Swimsuit) is a Piercing-type Striker who wields a sniper rifle and an EX Skill that moves her allies to her position, imbuing them with Piercing Effectiveness. Hinata (Swimsuit) – Continuing the summery swimsuit trend, fellow Trinity General School student Hinata (Swimsuit) is the perfect battle partner. An Explosive-type Striker, her EX Skill deals massive damage that scales with her ATK, or attack/offensive power, to all enemies in a circular area, ignoring up to 80% of their defense power.

– Continuing the summery swimsuit trend, fellow Trinity General School student Hinata (Swimsuit) is the perfect battle partner. An Explosive-type Striker, her EX Skill deals massive damage that scales with her ATK, or attack/offensive power, to all enemies in a circular area, ignoring up to 80% of their defense power. Koharu (Swimsuit) – By the side of her fellow students, Koharu (Swimsuit), is a deadly force on the battlefield. Koharu can be recruited to players’ teams by advancing through the latest event story.

Rewarding Minigames

Adding to the excitement, the jam-packed event story includes mini games that grant players all kinds of rewards. By progressing through the story, players can earn Event Points which can be exchanged for Credit Points to buy items in Shop and upgrade students’ skill levels. Credit Points can also go towards Koharu (Swimsuit)’s Elephs, which can be used to improve her rank and Unique Equipment.

The three powerful new students also bring celebratory events and features including:

Precision Recruitment – With new players in mind, Nexon introduced Precision Recruitment, a system that allows up to nine re-rolls when recruiting students to a team.

With new players in mind, Nexon introduced Precision Recruitment, a system that allows up to nine re-rolls when recruiting students to a team. Free Recruitment x100 Event – Players who log in will receive a 10-free-recruitment ticket each day until Thursday, Feb. 8, plus an additional 20 on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Players can also earn 1,200 Pyroxenes by logging into the game until Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Players who log in will receive a 10-free-recruitment ticket each day until Thursday, Feb. 8, plus an additional 20 on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Players can also earn 1,200 Pyroxenes by logging into the game until Tuesday, Feb. 6. Quality-of-Life Improvements: Nexon removed sub-stages from main content missions and distributed rewards across the normal stages for a more intuitive playthrough experience. Profiles and ID Cards now include a new title system, and the max account level has been raised to 87.

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Android and iOS. For more information about Blue Archive, players can visit the official communities and the links below:

Event promo: 100 free Recruitments Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Trinity Extracurriculars: In Search of Hidden Ruins Character Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Webpage : [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Forum: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Discord: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Facebook: [LINK]

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.