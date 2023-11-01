Blue Archive livestream celebrates two-year anniversary, reveals newest event story

277 SHARES Share Tweet

SEOUL – Nov. 1, 2023 – Five hundred dedicated Blue Archive fans packed Korea’s IVEX STUDIO in Seoul last week for a special anniversary livestream: a retrospective celebrating two years with the renowned anime-style RPG where team leads from Nexon Games discussed the newest event story, “Alabaster Calling Card: Mansion Masquerade and the Essence of Beauty,” as well as a suite of upcoming content and quality-of-life improvements to the game.

Blue Archive follows the exploits of Sensei across the many schools of the academy city of Kivotos as they solve various problems and guide students towards success. As an act of appreciation for the kind words, fan art, and overall engagement with the beloved game’s captivating ensemble of gun-toting students, Executive Project Director Kim Yong-ha said, “We are truly honored to share this special occasion with the Sensei for our two-year anniversary, and we will continue working hard to make Blue Archive an IP that will be loved for a long time.”

During the livestream, the latest event story “Alabaster Calling Card: Mansion Masquerade and the Essence of Beauty,” occupied the spotlight with an on-stage discussion from Kim and Producer Park Byunglim and a brand-new glimpse into the event story’s gameplay. In this new escapade, players will employ dynamic, strategic combat and a charismatic cast of characters to assist the Game Development Department as they attempt to protect artwork from a cunning thief. Players will earn Yuzu (Maid) for completing the first stage of the event story, Millennium Times Square. The livestream also provided a peek into the event’s newest pickup recruitments, the Mystic-type Striker Aris (Maid) and Explosive-type Striker Toki (Bunny) from the Millennium Science School.

Other reveals from the stream included:

All New Soundtrack – Kim and Park revealed that the official OST Pack will be returning with a new Game Development Department theme.

Kim and Park revealed that the official OST Pack will be returning with a new Game Development Department theme. Abundance Awards – To reflect on the two years that users have enjoyed Blue Archive, Nexon also hosted the Abundance Awards during the stream. Players with unique achievements and play histories were celebrated, such as those who have acquired 2,600 Elephs for a single student. The ceremony also featured a segment where fans shared their personal stories related to Blue Archive.

To reflect on the two years that users have enjoyed Blue Archive, Nexon also hosted the Abundance Awards during the stream. Players with unique achievements and play histories were celebrated, such as those who have acquired 2,600 Elephs for a single student. The ceremony also featured a segment where fans shared their personal stories related to Blue Archive. More Merch – Blue Archive’s official online merch shop, Schale Store, will be stocked with new merch to commemorate the 2-Year Anniversary, and the collaboration with AniPlus, which began last November, will be renewed to enable fans to purchase merch offline.

Blue Archive’s official online merch shop, Schale Store, will be stocked with new merch to commemorate the 2-Year Anniversary, and the collaboration with AniPlus, which began last November, will be renewed to enable fans to purchase merch offline. Upcoming Expansions – The Blue Archive team also confirmed that Nexon is in the process of expanding the Blue Archive IP through an official web novel, a webtoon contest and various collaborations with Korean companies.

The Blue Archive team also confirmed that Nexon is in the process of expanding the Blue Archive IP through an official web novel, a webtoon contest and various collaborations with Korean companies. Celebratory Events – Adding to the excitement, several anniversary celebrations are imminent. Players who log in to the game every day until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 1:59 AM (UTC) will be rewarded with 100 Pyroxene, and a Steel Sliding Cabinet on day seven. Additionally, unique images of distinct Blue Archive academies will be released every day at 6:59 p.m. UTC from Thursday, Nov. 2 until Thursday, Nov. 9 and players will receive 100 Pyroxene for making an appearance.

Adding to the excitement, several anniversary celebrations are imminent. Players who log in to the game every day until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 1:59 AM (UTC) will be rewarded with 100 Pyroxene, and a Steel Sliding Cabinet on day seven. Additionally, unique images of distinct Blue Archive academies will be released every day at 6:59 p.m. UTC from Thursday, Nov. 2 until Thursday, Nov. 9 and players will receive 100 Pyroxene for making an appearance. In-Person Festivities – IVEX STUDIO also hosted an experience zone decorated for the “Alabaster Calling Card: Mansion Masquerade and the Essence of Beauty” event story, where Nexon hosted engaging activities, handed out discount coupons for the Samsung Galaxy Store, and gifted special photo cards to participants. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Store featured a special booth commemorating Blue Archive’s official launch on the app, offering fans the chance to verify their pre-orders and write personal notes on a message wall to win fun gifts.

The Special Blue Archive 2-Year Anniversary Live Stream is available on the official YouTube channel, and more details on the 2-Year Anniversary updates and events can be found on the special 2-Year Anniversary webpage.

