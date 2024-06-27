Blue Archive returns to nature in Cyber New Year March story event update

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

The chaotic story of the Veritas hacker club continues in the great outdoors

New students Hare (Camp) and Kotama (Camp) get in the camping spirit with new outfits

Three Group Story episodes await, allowing players to discover the backstories of the Athletics Training Club

SEOUL – June 27, 2024 – Tactical slice-of-life RPG Blue Archive invites players to return to nature with the addition of new event story Cyber New Year March. This chilled-out story stars the eternally lazy Veritas students, the Millennium Science School hacker club, as Vice President Chihiro takes them out of their secluded club room to a camping site to catch the New Year’s sunrise.

Boasting mass popularity in Japan, Blue Archive features tactical combat and a unique lineup of characters as players take on the role of Sensei and recruit skilled students to tackle the threats looming over the academy city of Kivotos. With strategic gameplay and an ever-growing bunch of powerful students, Blue Archive players will enjoy heartfelt storylines filled with engaging combat and plentiful rewards.

In this update, players will meet several Veritas students whom they can recruit for battle:

Hare (Camp) – Hare (Camp) is a student who enjoys energy drinks, and now dons a new camping outfit for the cold winter weather. An Explosive-type Striker, she utilizes Baked Sweet Potatoes to deal additional damage to enemies. Her EX Skill grants her five Baked Sweet Potatoes and increases the ATK of an ally other than herself.

– Hare (Camp) is a student who enjoys energy drinks, and now dons a new camping outfit for the cold winter weather. An Explosive-type Striker, she utilizes Baked Sweet Potatoes to deal additional damage to enemies. Her EX Skill grants her five Baked Sweet Potatoes and increases the ATK of an ally other than herself. Kotama (Camp) – Kotama (Camp) is particularly excited to visit the campgrounds and flaunts a new outdoor outfit. A Piercing-type Striker, her EX Skill deals significant damage based on her ATK to an enemy and inflicts a Confusion state that lasts up to 11.5 seconds.

To get in the spirit of the outdoors, players can earn a Camping Coffee Table, interactive furniture for Hare (Camp) and Camping Partition, as well as interactive furniture for Kotama (Camp) at the event store. In addition, Group Stories for Athletics Training Club from Millennium Science School have been updated. They consist of three episodes that reveal the backstories of students from the Athletics Training Club.

Nexon also revealed Blue Archive: The Animation through its official YouTube channel. Blue Archive: The Animation tells the story of the Abydos Foreclosure Task Force as they try their best to save their school from shutting down. Episode six, releasing this week, will feature the first meeting between Abydos Foreclosure Task Force and the Gehenna’s Prefect Team, who were dispatched to capture Problem Solver 68 after their bombing of Shiba Seki Ramen.

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store. For more information about Blue Archive and the Cyber New Year March update, players can visit the official communities and the links below:

Cyber New Year March Story Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Cyber New Year March Character Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official YouTube Channel: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Webpage: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Forum: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Discord: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Facebook: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Press Kit: [LINK]

Further details and art assets can be found in the NEXON Global Pressroom.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.