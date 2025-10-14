BOC addresses issues raised by US State Dep’t. report, seeks dialogue with US Embassy

388 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) responded to the 2025 U.S. State Department Investment Climate Statements report of the U.S Department of State, which identified bribery and corruption as barriers to investment in the Philippines.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, who was appointed only last July 2025, has formally conveyed to the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) and the U.S. Embassy, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), his response, where he emphasized that the current BOC leadership is new and has already initiated a sweeping reform agenda even before the release of the said State Department report.

He highlighted the institutional reforms and integrity measures introduced during his first three months in office to reinforce transparency, accountability and professionalism within the agency, as he also expressed the BOC’s intent to engage AmCham and the U.S. Embassy in a dialogue to further discuss the report’s findings, share ongoing anti-corruption initiatives, and explore future cooperation in promoting good governance and facilitating trade.

These reforms demonstrate the agency’s alignment with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to eliminate corruption and professionalize government service. These include the tightening of enforcement protocols, the suspension of the implementation of Letters of Authorities and Mission Orders to prevent arbitrary actions, the prohibition of conflicts of interest among personnel and the strict enforcement of the Bureau’s “No-Take Policy,” said Nepomuceno.

Too, he highlighted the adoption of technology-driven systems to enhance transparency and the reconvening of the Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council as a venue for open dialogue with the private sector, foreign chambers, and international partners.

Nepomuceno assured that the BOC is addressing the issues raised in the U.S. State Department report through sustained and systemic reforms, underscoring the agency’s commitment to good governance and fair-trade practices.

He added: “The Bureau of Customs acknowledges the concerns raised by our international partners and responds with resolve, not resistance. We have provided information through the proper diplomatic channels to clarify our ongoing reforms and have requested a dialogue with the American Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Embassy to further strengthen cooperation. Under my leadership, the Bureau will be a firm, fair, and transparent institution—one that enforces the law without fear or favor, protects legitimate trade and upholds the integrity of our nation’s borders and economy.”