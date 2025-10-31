BOC Atty. Mapa back to old post as NAIA-district collector

Atty. Yasmin Mapa (right) takes her oath of office as BOC-NAIA District Collector, before BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Philip C. Maronilla. (JERRY S. TAN)

Atty. Yasmin Mapa (right) takes her oath of office as BOC-NAIA District Collector, before BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Philip C. Maronilla. (JERRY S. TAN)

Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa is back to her previous position as Port of NAIA Customs district collector.

Her reappointment took effect on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 as ordered by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

Mapa was promoted to Customs Collector 6 and was designated again as Port of NAIA district collector, as approved by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

It will be recalled that Atty. Mapa was designated in 2023 as district collector and was later replaced by Atty. Alexandra Lumontad in July 2025.

As BOC-NAIA chief, Mapa provided an opportunity for the unit to showcase its initiatives in trade facilitation and border security, reaffirming its commitment to modernization and global collaboration.

She successfully held the Training on ATA Carnet for the Port on April 15, 2025, at the NAIA Customs house in Pasay City. Said event had brought together customs officers to discuss the ATA Carnet system, including its implementation, monitoring and processing.

With insights from experts across various divisions and support from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Japan International Cooperation Agency, the training aimed to strengthen customs facilitation for temporary imports and exports for the stakeholders of the Bureau of Customs.

Mapa served as one of the distinguished speakers at the Global Logistics Conference (GLC) on October 16, 2024, a conference hosted by Expeditors Philippines and which brought together industry leaders to share insights on the future of logistics and address key challenges in the sector.

Meanwhile, Mapa, who took her oath before BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Philip C. Maronilla, emphasized the critical role of the BOC-NAIA in shaping the country’s trade landscape, highlighting the Bureau’s continuous efforts in updating customs regulations and streamlining processes to ensure the smooth flow of goods across borders.