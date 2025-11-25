BOC Foils Attempt to Export ₱8.4-M Worth of Misdeclared Agarwood

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno announced that five packages of misdeclared Agarwood weighing approximately 11.21 kilograms and valued at ₱8,407,500.00 were intercepted at a warehouse facility in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21, 2025, through the Port of Cebu – Subport of Mactan and the coordinated efforts of its intelligence and enforcement units.

“This interception serves as clear evidence that the Bureau of Customs’ commitment to combating illicit trade remains steadfast, particularly in implementing and enforcing environmental and wildlife protection laws to ensure that protected species are not put at risk and our natural resources remain safe from unlawful activities,” Nepomuceno said.

He said the packages, declared as Alingatong Stinging Nettle, underwent physical examination witnessed by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) representatives.

The BOC chief said that based on inspection, it was confirmed that the shipments contained Agarwood, a protected species regulated under the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants (CITES) and requiring proper DENR permits. The parcels originated from Agusan del Sur and were intended for export to Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment pursuant to Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; Republic Act No. 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act; and other pertinent laws.

Nepomuceno said the bureau continues to take decisive action against illicit trade in support of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s administration’s drive to strengthen border security.