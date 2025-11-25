Home>News>BOC Foils Attempt to Export ₱8.4-M Worth of Misdeclared Agarwood
News

BOC Foils Attempt to Export ₱8.4-M Worth of Misdeclared Agarwood

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Agarwood
Part of the agarwood intercepted by BOC. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno announced that five packages of misdeclared Agarwood weighing approximately 11.21 kilograms and valued at ₱8,407,500.00 were intercepted at a warehouse facility in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21, 2025, through the Port of Cebu – Subport of Mactan and the coordinated efforts of its intelligence and enforcement units.

“This interception serves as clear evidence that the Bureau of Customs’ commitment to combating illicit trade remains steadfast, particularly in implementing and enforcing environmental and wildlife protection laws to ensure that protected species are not put at risk and our natural resources remain safe from unlawful activities,” Nepomuceno said.

He said the packages, declared as Alingatong Stinging Nettle, underwent physical examination witnessed by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) representatives.

The BOC chief said that based on inspection, it was confirmed that the shipments contained Agarwood, a protected species regulated under the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants (CITES) and requiring proper DENR permits. The parcels originated from Agusan del Sur and were intended for export to Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment pursuant to Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; Republic Act No. 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act; and other pertinent laws.

Nepomuceno said the bureau continues to take decisive action against illicit trade in support of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s administration’s drive to strengthen border security.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Fernan Bermejo and Honey Lacuna
Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that 8,000 job opportunities were offered in a job fair in Manila on Labor Day. With her in photo is PESO chief Fernan Bermejo, whose office supervised the said job fair. (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

8,000 Manilans offered jobs via 2025 Labor Day Job Fair

Itchie G. Cabayan
AT least 8,000 job opportunities for Manila residents were offered by the city of Manila's Public Employment Service Office (PESO)
Excessive money
The passenger witnesses the inventory of the cash found in her bag by joint personnel from the BOC-NAIA and the PNP-AVSEGROUP. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

Filipina passenger caught at NAIA 3 by BOC-NAIA, PNP-AVSEGROUP, in attempt to bring out P1.2-M in cash

Itchie G. Cabayan
AUTHORITIES from the Bureau of Customs-NAIA and the PNP-AVSEGROUP intercepted a 61-year-old Filipina who reportedly attempted to take out of
Nation

DOLE pushes multiple, staggered work shifts

VOCP
THE Department of Labor and Employment yesterday called on business establishments to adopt multiple and staggered work shifts in support
Cannabis
Lifestyle

Qualities to Look for When Buying Cannabis Seeds

Journal Online
Cannabis plants have a long and storied history. For centuries, they have been used for their medical and psychoactive properties.