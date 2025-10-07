BOC forwards documents to aid ICI probe

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno (second from right) submits documents relative to the ICI's ongoing investigation on anomalous flood control projects. (JERRY S. TAN)

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno (second from right) submits documents relative to the ICI's ongoing investigation on anomalous flood control projects. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno forwarded to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) documents relative to its ongoing probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects and other related matters, including the case involving the spouses Curlee and Sarah Discaya.

The submission, made during a meeting requested by Nepomuceno himself, highlights the BOC’s support for the ICI and its proactive efforts to promote transparency and accountability in all enforcement and administrative operations.

The documents turned over include reports on enforcement actions, copies of Search Warrants and Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSD), lists of importation documents and progress reports connected to the investigations.

“The BOC fully supports the Commission’s efforts to establish the facts in all pending inquiries. This initiative reflects our continuing commitment to transparency and cooperation with oversight bodies,” Nepomuceno said.

It was learned that Nepomuceno also directed all concerned offices within the BOC to provide full cooperation to the ICI and other investigative bodies to ensure a fair, comprehensive and evidence-based review process.

He said: “Under the guidance of President Marcos Jr., the Bureau continues to uphold integrity and good governance through strengthened inter-agency coordination efforts that promote transparency and public trust.”

The BOC reiterates its unwavering commitment to accountability and cooperation with all government efforts that reinforce institutional integrity and ensure that lawful procedures are consistently observed, he added.