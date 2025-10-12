BOC, FPI sign MOA to combat smuggling, protect domestic industries

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to intensify their joint efforts against smuggling, undervaluation and unfair trade practices while ensuring stricter compliance with Philippine National Standards (PNS) and protecting local industries was entered into by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Federation of Philippine Industries, Inc. (FPI).

Signed by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno and FPI Chairperson Elizabeth Lee during the FPI Business Summit in Manila, the agreement builds on a 2010 cooperation framework but addresses previous gaps by making industry findings actionable, expanding coverage across major ports, and enhancing transparency and oversight mechanisms.

Nepomuceno said that under the MOA, accredited Industry Technical Experts (ITEs) from FPI will assist the BOC in inspecting and monitoring high-risk shipments nationwide. The BOC commits to act on ITE reports within seven days, share non-classified shipment data for risk profiling, and issue guidelines within 60 days, in accordance with the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and the Data Privacy Act.

In turn, the FPI will provide qualified experts, uphold strict integrity standards, and ensure confidentiality of all information obtained during inspections. A BOC–FPI Joint Monitoring Committee will convene quarterly to track performance, review compliance, and publish annual reports highlighting key accomplishments and challenges.

The agreement takes effect immediately and will be in force for three years, subject to renewal by mutual consent.

Nepomuceno emphasized that “this renewed partnership strengthens our frontlines against illicit trade while safeguarding the interests of Filipino industries and consumers.”

Lee meanwhile said, “We look forward to working closely with the BOC in ensuring a level playing field for local manufacturers and protecting government revenues.”