News

BOC intercepts ₱42.5-M worth of shabu at NAIA 3

Itchie G. Cabayan5
Shabu at NAIA 3
The shabu intercepted by BOC-NAIA authorities at NAIA 3. (JERRY S. TAN)

AN arriving passenger from Addis Ababa carrying suspected illegal drugs worth P42.5 million was arrested at NAIA Terminal 3 by the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) in coordination with airport security and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended the vigilance of the BOC-NAIA team under District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa, who was reappointed only last October 28, even as he reiterated the bureau’s commitment to the administration’s anti-smuggling and anti-drug campaign.

“This operation underscores the Bureau’s firm commitment to securing our borders and protecting the nation from illegal drugs. Following the President’s directive, we will further strengthen our enforcement efforts in coordination with our partner agencies,” Nepomuceno said.

For her part, Mapa assured that BOC-NAIA continues to strengthen border protection efforts in line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s call for transparency, integrity and decisive action against smuggling and illicit trade.

Reportedly, the successful interception was made on October 28, 2025, where authorities confiscated approximately 6,250 grams of shabu.

Prior to this, suspicious images were detected by the BOC’s x-ray operatives in the passenger’s hand-carried baggage, during a routine screening at the arrival areaUpon further inspection and field testing using a Raman Spectrometer, the contents tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

The apprehended passenger and the seized contraband have been turned over to PDEA for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges.

