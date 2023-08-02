BOC-NAIA seizes P45-M worth of drugs mixed with nuts and seeds

The illegal drugs found to have been mixed with nuts and pumpkin seeds.

ILLEGAL drugs worth over P45 million were found and seized by the Customs Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

It was learned from NAIA customs district collector Yasmin Mapa that the said illegal drugs were discovered from an abandoned parcel from South Africa and left in a warehouse near the airport.

The parcel reportedly arrived last March 4, 2023 on board Emirates Air declared as African Culture and sent by a certain Michael Mobida of Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa. It was consigned to Wilbert Dee of E Rodriguez, SR Avenue, Cathedra in Manila and contained some 6.750 kilograms of suspected shabu with a total street value of P45, 900,000 and mixed with six plastic pouches of nuts and three pouches of pumpkin seeds and nuts.

The PDEA and the IADITG discovered the contents of the parcel when it underwent x-ray scanning and 100 percent physical examination conducted by the customs examiners. It was then that authorities found shabu and six plastic pouches of pumpkin seeds mixed with a bundle of assorted fabric placemats, pillow cases and blankets.

Said illegal drugs have been turned over to the NAIA-PDEA-IADITG for proper documentation, investigation and disposition.