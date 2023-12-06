BOC-NAIA seizes P67.3-M worth of shabu, beautician-consignee arrested

BOC chief Bienvenido Rubio and BOC-NAIA chief Yasmin Mapa (3rd and 5th from left) at the inventory of the seized shabu. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announce that a parcel containing approximately 9,898 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P67,306,400 was seized in a warehouse in Pasay City.

The Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) intercepted the shipment which was declared as “spare parts” and which originated from Mozambique, Southeastern Africa via Hong Kong through Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET644 which arrived on December 2, 2023.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Yasmin Mapa, citing a report, said that the parcel underwent rigorous profiling, x-ray screening and physical examination which led to the discovery of its concealment inside the bearings.

The composite team arrested the consignee, who allegedly was picking up the parcel for her partner whom she met online. Consignee is a 40-year-old beautician from San Andres Extension in Sta. Ana, Manila.

“The public is warned to be more aware of the variations of the love scam, where smugglers of illegal drugs use their Filipino partners to serve as couriers. Our laws are very clear that whoever is identified as the owner of the shipment remains under the pain of imprisonment if found to be in violation of the rules,” Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.

He said the consignee will be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Anti-Illegal Drugs Act and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“I commend the Port, under the leadership of NAIA District Collector Yasmin Mapa and our partner agencies in their unwavering commitment to put an end to the proliferation of dangerous drugs in the country,” Rubio said.