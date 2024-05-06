BOC-NAIA seizes P85-M ecstasy tablets at CMEC

The 85-million worth of drugs seized from CMEC by Customs authorities. (JERRY S. TAN)

The 85-million worth of drugs seized from CMEC by Customs authorities. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

ECSTASY tablets with a street value of around P85-million and coming from the Netherlands were seized by the Bureau of Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) located on Domestic Road in Pasay City.

Four individuals were nabbed after they claimed the parcel containing at least 50,000 pieces of ecstasy tablets which are known as ‘party drugs.’

A report from the BOC-NAIA headed by District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said that the parcel arrived last March 19 and had been declared as ‘dog food.’

Inside the parcel, Customs authorities found eight big packets of the said illegal drugs.

It was learned that the claimant of the parcel came all the way from Cabanatuan and was accompanied by a barangay kagawad from Tondo, Manila, along with a couple.

Authorities continue to investigate who may be behind the attempt to sneak into the country the said illegal drugs.