BOC seizes ₱12.96M misdeclared agri products at MICP; Sen. Kiko joins crackdown

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) headed by Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno intercepted two 40-foot container shipments at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) found to contain misdeclared frozen chicken breasts and fish balls from China.

It was learned from BOC deputy chief of staff and spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo that the shipments were declared to contain 5,300 cartons of fish balls but were later discovered to hold sacks of frozen chicken breasts, with an estimated total value of ₱12.96 million.

Bendijo said that following derogatory information received by the BOC, Pre-Lodgement Control Orders (PLCO) were issued on August 29, 2025, for possible violations of Section 117 (Regulated Importation and Exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

A joint examination conducted on September 29, 2025, revealed that out of 5,300 cartons declared as fish balls, only 240 cartons actually contained the declared goods, while the rest were filled with sacks of frozen chicken breasts.

As a result of this clear case of violation of the CMTA, MICP District Collector Rizalino Jose Torralba issued Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSD) dated October 9, 2025, against both containers for violations of Sections 117 and 1400, in relation to Section 1113 of the CMTA.

Bendijo said the move is pursuant to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify efforts against agricultural smuggling and safeguard food safety.

Meanwhile, in support of the government’s intensified campaign against agricultural smuggling, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, led the inspection of the seized shipments on October 27, 2025, in coordination with the BOC. Joining him were Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla and MICP District Collector Rizalino Jose Torralba, along with Bendijo, Deputy Commissioners and key BOC officials.

Pangilinan underscored the seriousness of ongoing efforts against agricultural smuggling, stating, “I believe this is the first time in the history of the Bureau of Customs that a Deputy Collector was cited in contempt and detained in the Senate. That in itself shows how serious we are, and how serious the BOC is in addressing smuggling. Since the start of the Senate hearings on agricultural smuggling, we have been working closely with the BOC, and they have consistently provided us with the necessary documents and information.”

“With the entry of Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno this July, it is as though he has taken on a role similar to that of Vince Dizon in public works, brought in to help clean up the system. That is why our collaboration is strong and continuous.” he added.

In the said inspection, Maronilla reiterated the Bureau’s full support to the Senate’s ongoing investigations and initiatives to dismantle agricultural smuggling schemes.

“The good Senator has been conducting hearings on the smuggling of agricultural products. One of the key issues being examined is the modus used by smugglers, and this interception is a clear example of what we refer to as ‘layering,’ where shipments are declared as processed food products under the Food and Drug Administration, but the majority of their contents are actually smuggled agricultural goods. This is consistent with the schemes being exposed in the Senate hearings. That is why we invited the good Senator, to allow him to personally see the results of our investigation,” Maronilla added.

For his part, Nepomuceno assured: “We are committed to ensuring that only safe and authorized agricultural imports enter our markets. With the Senate’s support, we continue to strengthen our enforcement efforts. This interception demonstrates that the safety and welfare of our people remain our top priority. I commend our teams for their diligence.”

He added: “Moving forward, the BOC will also look for ways to further strengthen its border protection efforts to curb agricultural smuggling, uphold food safety, and protect legitimate traders and consumers.”