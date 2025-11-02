BOC suspends for 60-days Makati Express Cargo Inc. accreditation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) ordered the suspension of the accreditation of Makati Express Cargo, Inc. (MECI) as a Deconsolidator or Consignee for a period of 60 days.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the move is part of its continuing commitment to protect the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and ensure accountability among freight forwarding companies.

“The Bureau of Customs will continue to enforce accountability and protect the welfare of our OFWs. We remain committed to ensuring that all forwarding companies comply with customs laws and that our kababayans can trust that their hard-earned shipments reach their families safely and without delay,” said Nepomuceno.

It was learned from BOC spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo that the suspension was imposed following MECI’s failure to comply with the directives contained in the Show Cause Order issued on October 23, 2025, which required the company to settle its outstanding duties and taxes and to explain within three days why its accreditation should not be revoked and its transactions with the Bureau prohibited.

Bendijo said that prior to the suspension, reports have surfaced indicating that MECI had numerous containers of Balikbayan Boxes left unclaimed and unpaid across several ports, including Cebu, Manila International Container Port (MICP), and Davao. Some of these containers were found to have been overstaying for an extended period, with several already declared abandoned.

In coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the BOC continues to monitor and take appropriate measures to ensure that the affected Balikbayan Boxes are properly accounted for and delivered to their intended recipients.

The BOC will also explore avenues to endorse the matter to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for appropriate action on MECI’s accreditation with the said agency.

Bendijo said that through these efforts, the BOC continues to demonstrate its dedication to upholding integrity in trade facilitation while protecting the interests and welfare of Filipinos abroad.