BOC warns against increasing drug smuggling attempts using OFWs

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) warned against an increase in the number of illegal drug smuggling attempts using Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Information from the BOC said that there are two modes of operation, one of which is where individuals are recruited for supposed jobs abroad including being a domestic helper. Another is the offer of free tour or fully-sponsored trip to convince others to join, not knowing that their baggage will be used for transporting illegal drugs.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said that as the agency tasked with protecting the country’s borders, they are continuously strengthening measures for border control to thwart any attempt at bringing into the country illegal drugs.

The BOC, he said, is coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure that the OFWs are properly informed and advised regarding such schemes using them.

Nepomuceno said it is important to protect the OFWs against syndicates who take advantage of Filipinos who merely want to provide for their loved ones.

“Kinikilala natin na ang kapakanan ng mga OFW ay pangunahing saklaw ng DMW, at nakikipagtulungan tayo nang malapit sa kanila upang matiyak na hindi magagamit ang ating mga kababayan sa anumang iligal na gawain. Sa panig ng Bureau of Customs, paiigtingin natin ang pagbabantay sa ating mga paliparan at pantalan upang hadlangan ang pagpasok ng ilegal na droga at masiguro na may mananagot sa likod ng mga operasyong ito,” said Nepomuceno.

He advised the OFWs to coordinate with the DMW and make sure that they deal only with legitimate recruitment agencies and employers before leaving the country.

“Mahalaga ring personal na inimpake at nabantayan ang kanilang mga bagahe at huwag tatanggap o magdadala ng anumang pakete mula sa ibang tao kung hindi tiyak ang laman at pinagmulan nito,” he stressed.

The BOC-NAIA under the leadership of District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa has reported that the illegal drugs seized in separate operations since the start of 2026 has already reached ₱479 million.

This, Mapa said, is through the added efforts of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), as well as of entry processing division chief Dr. Mark Jhon Almase and BOC-NAIA deputy collector for passenger services Karen Go.

Mapa assured that the BOC-NAIA will continue to strengthen operational controls and inter-agency coordination to keep a sustained pressure against drug smuggling networks, including those that use the air cargo and courier route.

The confiscated drugs include shabu, marijuana and ecstasy, among others.