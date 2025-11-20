BOC’s Nepomuceno: “Seized assets transformed into millions for Filipino people”

(right) Customs Chief Ariel Nepomuceno with DOTR Sec. Vince Dizon (holding umbrella) and BOC deputy chief of staff and spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo (third from right) at the auction of the Discaya vehicles. (JERRY S. TAN)

(right) Customs Chief Ariel Nepomuceno with DOTR Sec. Vince Dizon (holding umbrella) and BOC deputy chief of staff and spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo (third from right) at the auction of the Discaya vehicles.

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said that the bureau has transformed seized assets into meaningful gains for the nation, generating ₱38,211,710 from the sealed-bidding public auction of motor vehicles linked to the Discaya couple held on November 20.

“This milestone underscores that violations of the law carry consequences, and that the Filipino people ultimately benefit from the restitution of unlawfully acquired assets, in a bold affirmation of accountability and justice,” said Nepomuceno.

It was learned from BOC deputy chief of staff and spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo that of the seven vehicles put up for auction, three were successfully awarded to the winning bidder and that all proceeds will be remitted directly to the Bureau of the Treasury, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring that assets recovered from unlawful activities are returned to the public.

Bendijo said the BOC had earlier taken custody of 13 motor vehicles linked to the Discaya couple due to customs violations. Of these, seven units were voluntarily forfeited and subsequently included in the public auction, while forfeiture proceedings for the remaining six vehicles are still underway.

The auction which was held at the Situation Room of the OCOM Building, followed a week-long public viewing at the BOC Central Office.

Bendijo said that in order to ensure transparency and public accountability, the entire process was livestreamed through the BOC’s official Facebook page. The Auction and Cargo Disposal Division (ACDD) of the Port of Manila (POM) facilitated the activity in accordance with Section 1118 and Sections 1139 to 1151 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to Customs Administrative Order (CAO) No. 03-2020 and other applicable regulations.

Nepomuceno, who has been overseeing the investigation and subsequent disposition of the Discaya vehicles, underscored the significance of the event in affirming the government’s commitment to accountability.

He said: “Mas importante dito sa pera o pondo na maari nating makukuha ay ang simbolismo o pagpapahalaga natin na pag ikaw ay gumawa ng mali ikaw ay mananagot, at ang pera ng bansa ay dapat pakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan.”

Nepomuceno said that the administration is determined to prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing that this auction is only the first step toward the full recovery and disposition of remaining assets linked to the case. He also extended his gratitude to the bidders, highlighting that their participation represents a meaningful contribution to the nation.

The event was graced by newly-appointed Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Frederick Go, who also led the inspection of the motor vehicles set for auction. He was joined by Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Chairman Andres B. Reyes Jr., Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, and Land Transportation Office – Philippines (LTO) Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao. Representatives from the Bureau of Internal Revenue Philippines (BIR) and the Commission on Audit (COA) were likewise present, underscoring the government’s unified commitment to uphold the rule of law.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon reiterated that this marks the beginning of restitution to the public in the Discaya case, making the event highly symbolic. He noted that these are the first arrests and recovered funds returning to the government, emphasizing that this is only the start. “Kabilin-bilinan ng Pangulo natin na hindi lang dapat makulong ang mga gumawa ng mali, kailangan managot sa pagnanakaw sa pera nating lahat, pero kailangan din maibalik yung pera ng mga kababayan, and this is the beginning. At nagpapasalamat tayo kay Commissioner Ariel kasi simula na ito,” he said.

Meantime, Chairman Andres Reyes, Jr. noted that the auction represents more than the sale of luxury vehicles: “Every successful auction will show that no violation is ignored, that public resources are protected, and that the rules that fortify and shield our economy are enforced with integrity. Recovering what is due to the nation is a legal responsibility and a public service to every Filipino who relies on honest institutions and fair systems.”

To facilitate the smooth transfer of ownership for winning bidders, Assistant Secretary Lacanilao assured full cooperation from the LTO, saying: “To all successful bidders, please be assured that the LTO will provide full assistance in the processing and transfer of ownership of the vehicles you will acquire today. We will work closely with the BOC to ensure all necessary steps are completed in full compliance with the law.”

According to Bendijo, for the vehicles that did not receive successful bids, the BOC will reconvene to recompute their floor prices for the next round of bidding.

The BOC plans to publish the revised prices by next week, providing interested bidders with another opportunity to participate while maintaining full transparency, he said.