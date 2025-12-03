BOC’s transformation agenda gets full support from Finance Sec. Go

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE continuing reform and modernization efforts of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) under the rein of Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno received full support from Finance Secretary Frederick Go who affirmed it during his first command conference held recently.

In the said meeting, the Department of Finance (DOF) underscored its commitment to strengthening the BOC’s transformation programs and sustaining the agency’s momentum in improving revenue performance, enforcement operations, trade facilitation and public service delivery.

Also during the meeting, the BOC reported its key accomplishments for 2025, citing progress in revenue collection, anti-smuggling operations, trade facilitation, and initiatives that strengthen transparency and good governance. Commissioner Nepomuceno also outlined the reforms undertaken under his leadership, including measures to enhance operational integrity, upgrade digital systems, improve communication platforms, and expand services for stakeholders.

Among the highlights of the conference was the urgent resolution of pending balikbayan box shipments, a matter Secretary Go emphasized as a top priority. He directed the BOC to take immediate action and pledged the DOF’s full support to ensure that all pending shipments are cleared and delivered to the families of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Go said he is committed to supporting the BOC’s infrastructure and modernization needs, stressing that the BOC, being a trillion-peso revenue-generating agency, must have adequate facilities, systems, and resources to fulfill its mandate effectively. He expressed support for efforts to secure funding for a new customs headquarters and other essential operational requirements, noting that modern infrastructure is crucial to enabling efficient, secure and technology-driven customs services.

For his part, Nepomuceno thanked Go for his guidance and support and reaffirmed the BOC’s commitment to the reform agenda: “We deeply appreciate Secretary Go’s leadership and continued support. The Bureau of Customs remains fully committed to working closely with him, advancing our modernization efforts, and delivering a more transparent, efficient, and service-oriented customs administration for the Filipino people.”

Apart from performance updates, discussions also touched on organizational improvements, inter-agency collaboration, policy alignment and administrative matters essential to sustaining long-term institutional reforms. Both sides agreed on the need for stronger coordination and continuous modernization to meet evolving trade and enforcement demands.

Also in the said meeting, Go reaffirmed the DOF’s full support to the BOC as it advances its reform agenda and commended the BOC’s ongoing efforts and emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity, efficiency and professionalism in all operations, as the agency continues to strengthen border protection, facilitate legitimate trade and enhance public trust.