Bomb joke lands 65-year-old Canadian Pinoy passenger in jail

The passenger who cracked a bomb joke after being arrested by the PNP-Avsegroup. (JERRY S. TAN)

The passenger who cracked a bomb joke after being arrested by the PNP-Avsegroup. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A 65-year-old Filipino-Canadian male was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday night, April 10, 2024, for cracking a bomb joke.

A report forwarded to the office of Philippine National Police -Aviation Security Group Director, PBGen Christopher N Abrahano, said that the passenger made a remark during the check-in process that raised concern among airport staff.

He reportedly said: “GRANADA LANG NAMAN LAMAN NIYAN,” while checking in. This was deemed inappropriate by the airline staff and triggered immediate action from the airport security.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the management of Philippine Airlines (PAL) immediately sought assistance from the personnel of the PNP AVSEGROUP, who promptly responded and arrested the said passenger, who was apprised of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine.

Subsequently, security measures were taken, including the paneling of the suspect’s baggage by AVSECU EOD/K9, which confirmed the absence of explosive and incendiary materials.

The suspect is currently under the custody of NAIA Police Station 1, while a criminal complaint for violation of PD 1727 is being prepared against him for inquest proceedings purposes.

Abrahano called on the public to refrain from making any kinds of joke regarding bomb and explosives, citing its legal consequences.

“Cracking a joke about bombs or explosives is not only irresponsible but also illegal. We take security threats seriously, and any attempt to ignore such matters will be met with swift and appropriate action,” Abrahano said.

In a related development, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna reminded air travelers that cracking bomb jokes is strictly prohibited.

“Your compliance and cooperation will help us avoid any security or law enforcement actions that may delay flights and cause unnecessary inconvenience to all travelers. As always, your safety and convenience are our priority concern,” she stressed.

Villaluna said: “Bomb jokes are banned under Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Bomb Joke/Threat Law) and will be taken seriously by security and law enforcement authorities. Please refrain from making any jokes or comments that refer to bombs, explosives, or any instruments of violence while at the airport or on board any flight.”

She added that Republic Act Nos. 9497 (CAAP Law) and 8749 (Clean Air Act) penalize smoking, which includes vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes, on board all flights and at the airport, except in airport areas that are specifically designated for smoking.