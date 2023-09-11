Bomb jokes are prohibited in all forms of public transpo, not just planes – DOTr Sec. Bautista

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista said that bomb jokes are prohibited not only in airplanes but also in all other forms of public transportasyon sa bansa.

This reminder was issued by Bautista after a bomb threat was received by the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Friday.

Bautista also called on the publi not to take bomb threats as a mere joke.

He stressed that there is an accompanying punishment for those who will make a joke out of a bomb threat and that apart from penalty, violation of the law prohibitng bomb threat also carries a jailterm.

“Ito pong parusa na ito, hindi lang sa eroplano, sa lahat ng mode of transport,” he said.

Bautista added” “Kaya tinatawagan natin ang ating mga kababayan na wag po nilang gawing biro yung mga bomb threat. Pag sila ay napatunayang nagkasala ay may bilanggo po yan at meron pa hong fine.”