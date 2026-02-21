Bontoc town, Mountain Province honor DSWD chief as its “adopted son”

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Local officials of Mountain Province officially bestow on Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian the title of “Adopted Son” at the Bontoc Municipal Capital on Friday (February 20).

With separate resolutions by the municipal council of Bontoc and the provincial council of Mountain Province, Secretary Gatchalian was officially conferred the cultural name “Sumeg-ang.”

Witnessing the ceremonial event were Mountain Province Vice Governor Jet Dominguez, Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., municipal mayors, and other local officials.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian from DSWD are Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) and Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Regional Director Enrique Gascon Jr. (CC)

DSWD, Mt. Province State University officially ink partnership with MOU signing

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mountain Province State University (MPSU) President Edgar Cut at the Bontoc Multi-Purpose Hall, Mountain Province on Friday (February 20).

Witnessed by MPSU student beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the MOU signifies a partnership on future collaboration on capacity building, research, education assistance, and volunteer work.

Also present during the MOU signing were Vice Governor Jet Dominguez, Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), and Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Regional Director Enrique Gascon Jr. (CC)

DSWD chief commends SLP associations in Bontoc, vows continued support for Mt. Province

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian encouraged residents of Mountain Province to develop their unique and culturally rooted livelihood products as he lauded the coffee-making and meat-processing micro-enterprises in Bontoc town funded by the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr for government agencies to check on their projects, the DSWD chief visited Mountain Province and inspected two Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPAs) in Barangay Maligcong, Municipality of Bontoc on Friday (February 20).

During the visit, members of the KAPANATA SLPA demonstrated their coffee-making process alongside other local coffee makers and producers who expressed interest in forming their own SLPA focusing on coffee and tea production.

The SLPA members also proposed partnering with local tour guides to promote both their products and Mountain Province as a tourism destination.

Responding to the proposal, Secretary Gatchalian underscored the value of creativity and sustainability in livelihood ventures.

“Actually, lagi kong sinasabi, mas creative yung negosyo, mas excited kami. Kasi minsan sa mga sari-sari, ang bilis na magsara. Sila-sila naglalaban. Pero yung mga ganyan, yung mga organization ng tour guides, we can finance that as long as the project is very clear,” the DSWD chief said.

Secretary Gatchalian directed the local SLP officer in Bontoc to coordinate with local officials and residents to refine and submit a proposal for the formation of a new SLPA centered on coffee, tea, and tourism-related enterprises.

“The more unique the product line is, the more excited we are. Yung business plan, let’s say coffee, tea, or yung sa tourist guides. Ang maganda is sana focus on what you are planning to do here to turn your area into a tourism haven,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

Aside from engaging with the KAPANATA SLPA, the DSWD chief also witnessed the thriving meat processing business of the Balili Kalalaydan SLPA.

In a simple ceremony where he was declared an adopted son of Mountain Province and conferred the cultural name “Sumeg-ang,” the DSWD chief reiterated the Department’s commitment to bringing development programs to geographically isolated areas.

“In DSWD, the mandate of the President is very clear, to bring our development work to the farthest areas of the country. That’s why now you see us in different parts of the country, and today we’re in Mountain Province wherein it’s been very productive. Ang main na natutunan ko ngayon is how rich your cultural heritage is and how strong the potential of tourism here in Mountain Province is,” Secretary Gatchalian told the local leaders.

The DSWD chief emphasized that the SLP can serve as a key platform to support small entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

“Yung Sustainable Livelihood Program namin, one of our flagship development programs, magagamit niyo yan to finance our small entrepreneurs in the tourism realm. From tourist guides to coffee producers, hanggang sa tea manufacturing or tea harvesting and processing. Pati na rin yung dating negosyo ng salt, yung asin. Lahat yan, ang request namin is for you to mobilize the community and DSWD to finance those projects. Kasi these are the projects that are meaningful, productive, and at the same time it preserves your culture or your way of life,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief also reaffirmed his support for the province moving forward.

“What I saw this morning, very, very eye opener sa akin. It’s a province that has vast potentials lalong lalo na if the national government helps it… Malayo man kayo sa Metro Manila, Mountain Province will always be on top of our list,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Aside from engaging with the SLPAs, the DSWD chief led the ribbon-cutting of the KALAHI-CIDSS community footpath sub-project in Sitio Fang-urao. (CC)