BoQ issued memo for screening of passengers re Covid ‘FLiRT’

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A memorandum was issued by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) directing the screening of visitors as a safeguard against the entry of the COVID ‘FLIRT’ into the country.

Issued by Ferdinand Salcedo, Director of the BOQ, the memo dated May 24,2024, was pursuant to a directive from Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

It was cited that KP. 1 and KP. 2 variants are part of the newly-discovered COVID FLIRT variant from the JN. 1 subvariant which was discovered in the latter part of 2023 and which reportedly caused a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases this year.

“In light of this, all stations have been directed to conduct thorough screening at Points of Entry for arriving visitors originating from countries where COVID FLiRTs incident have been detected,” the BOQ memo said.

“The general public should take basic health measures such as frequent hand washing , coughing etiquette , avoiding crowded situations and getting in contact with people with flu-like symptoms.” it added.

The BOQ also reminded passengers to fill out the health questionnaire in the e-travel application.

Those experiencing symptoms are advised to go on home isolation and coordinate with the DOH.